Disneyland just shared the recipe for its iconic Dole Whip

Weeks at home have us almost nostalgic for long lines at the Dole Whip stand—remember crowds? remember people?—but while we wait for Disneyland to reopen so we can make trips to the Tiki Room once again, the theme park just gifted us a little recipe to tide us over.

Singing birds not required: As it turns out, you can make the tropical, fruity Dole Whip dessert at home with just a handful of ingredients and a blender.

Easily one of the best dishes at Disneyland, and one of the longest-running, the frosty dairy-free treat combines the bright tang of pineapple with cool, mellow vanilla for an iconic swirl that’s such a hit it’s been copied by celebrity chefs like Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi and Kogi’s Roy Choi. It started right here in Anaheim’s Disneyland in 1986, then spread to Florida’s Disney World, then beyond to the international branches as “pineapple whip.”

At Disneyland’s Enchanted Tiki Room you can still find it in its original preparation, as well as in float form served in a cup with pineapple juice. Around the corner at Tropical Hideaway you can find it as sundaes and flavors like raspberry, while at Tangaroa Terrace in the Disneyland Hotel, you can even add a shot of dark or coconut rum to your Dole Whip—and seeing as you can make it at home now, what’s to stop you from adding a little rum, yourself?

If you’re looking for another way to bring a little Disney magic into your own kitchen, Disneyland released the recipe for its beloved churros earlier this week—now if only we could get the secret to the stuffed pretzels.

Here’s what you’ll need for Dole Whip:

1 large scoop of vanilla ice cream

4 ounces of pineapple juice

2 cups of frozen pineapple

1 blender

1 star-tipped piping bag

Here’s how to make it:

Add the ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour the contents into the piping bag, then gently squeeze through the star tip in a circular, swirled motion until the cup is filled. Garnish with cherries, rum or both.

