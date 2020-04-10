Questlove just dropped his favorite food takeout spots in L.A.

If we trust any musician with our palates, it’s Questlove.

The Roots frontman, percussionist, DJ, producer and all-around encyclopedia of music isn’t just an authority on sound—he also happens to be one of the biggest food-knowledge advocates in the entertainment world. He’s launched food symposiums and even co-authored a James Beard Award-nominated book—something to food about: Exploring Creativity with America’s Most Innovative Chefs—and his private potluck parties featuring some of the biggest chefs in the world are the stuff of legend.

Last week he shared his favorite delivery spots in Philly, and today, it’s L.A.’s turn: The Grammy winner took to Instagram today to list his favorite Los Angeles restaurants where he loves ordering takeout and delivery, a true food lover’s north star in these dark times.

“Support your local L.A. spots without dining in,” he wrote. “Some of these spots are offering groceries, produce and provisions, others are selling your favorite bites.”

We’ve gone ahead and updated Quest’s list with who’s currently open for delivery and takeout, so you can get to supporting—and eating like Quest—in no time.

Currently open:

Bavel

Bestia

Broad Street Oyster Co.

Broken Spanish

Felix

Helen’s Wines

⁣Jon and Vinny’s

Kismet Rotisserie (and Kismet is open for grocery goods)

Manuela

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse (currently selling baking kits)

Prime Pizza

Randy’s Donuts

République (currently closed for food, except pastries, but selling market goods and wine)

Superba Food + Bread

Tsubaki (currently closed for food but launching pantry sets and sake)

Woon

Currently closed:

Howlin’ Ray’s

Night + Market

Nightshade

Sonoratown

