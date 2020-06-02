Thousands of Angelenos marched peacefully across L.A. on Tuesday afternoon

Peaceful protests took place in DTLA, Hollywood and Venice, among other spots.

For the seventh straight day, Angelenos once again made their voices heard on Tuesday by marching to take a stand against institutional racism and police violence in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer forcefully knelt on his neck.

Peaceful protests stepped off all over the city in the morning and afternoon, most notably in Downtown L.A. Though the demonstration started small in the morning, by the afternoon what appeared to be thousands of people were marching through the streets or kneeling in front of City Hall.

If you’re looking for ways to support protesters, we’ve put together some stories about helpful organizations, black-owned businesses and restaurants donating proceeds, plus the latest curfew information to help Angelenos stay safe.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti made an appearance in front of the LAPD headquarters during the protest, but his presence was… less than appreciated.

@MayorOfLA Eric Garcetti has showed up the protest. His speech is being drowned by chants of “defund the police”, “Jackie Lacey must go,” “black lives matter here.” pic.twitter.com/oSPBHthW4a — Martín Macías Jr. (@_mxmmedia) June 2, 2020

Protesters marched across Hollywood, as well. The proceedings were largely peaceful, though social media reports and live news feeds did show some tense altercations with police—as well as some amicable ones with the National Guard.

Farther west, peaceful protests began in Venice earlier in the morning.

And to the south, peaceful crowds assembled in Manhattan Beach, as well.

