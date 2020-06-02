Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Thousands of Angelenos marched peacefully across L.A. on Tuesday afternoon

Thousands of Angelenos marched peacefully across L.A. on Tuesday afternoon

Peaceful protests took place in DTLA, Hollywood and Venice, among other spots.

By Michael Juliano Posted: Tuesday June 2 2020, 4:11pm
For the seventh straight day, Angelenos once again made their voices heard on Tuesday by marching to take a stand against institutional racism and police violence in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer forcefully knelt on his neck.

Peaceful protests stepped off all over the city in the morning and afternoon, most notably in Downtown L.A. Though the demonstration started small in the morning, by the afternoon what appeared to be thousands of people were marching through the streets or kneeling in front of City Hall.

If you’re looking for ways to support protesters, we’ve put together some stories about helpful organizations, black-owned businesses and restaurants donating proceeds, plus the latest curfew information to help Angelenos stay safe.

