Thousands of Angelenos marched peacefully across L.A. on Tuesday afternoon
Peaceful protests took place in DTLA, Hollywood and Venice, among other spots.
For the seventh straight day, Angelenos once again made their voices heard on Tuesday by marching to take a stand against institutional racism and police violence in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer forcefully knelt on his neck.
Peaceful protests stepped off all over the city in the morning and afternoon, most notably in Downtown L.A. Though the demonstration started small in the morning, by the afternoon what appeared to be thousands of people were marching through the streets or kneeling in front of City Hall.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti made an appearance in front of the LAPD headquarters during the protest, but his presence was… less than appreciated.
Protesters marched across Hollywood, as well. The proceedings were largely peaceful, though social media reports and live news feeds did show some tense altercations with police—as well as some amicable ones with the National Guard.
Farther west, peaceful protests began in Venice earlier in the morning.
And to the south, peaceful crowds assembled in Manhattan Beach, as well.