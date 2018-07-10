Three new restaurants you need to check out in July

There’s no shortage of new restaurants at any given time in L.A., so to help you navigate it all, weve rounded up a few of the city’s latest and most drive-worthy spots to try. Whether you’re looking for European flare, a refreshing wine list, new picnic-perfect eats or some expert vegan baked goods, we’ve got you covered.

When one of L.A.’s heavy-hitter restaurateurs launches a new concept, pay attention—especially when it brings impressive house-made charcuterie spreads, handmade pastas, hearty grilled meats and French technique to the table.

Bill Chait, who helped open République and Bestia, to name a few, is back in Los Angeles, this time landing along the Sunset Strip with Tesse, a nod to the French word délicatesse, meaning “delicacy” or “tasty.” Making a home in a sleek, modern space and helmed by Michelin-starred chef Raphael Francois, the menu is an almost overwhelming display of talent: peppered pâtés, beef-cheek terrines and duck-and-cognac rillettes in the saucisse section; lobster sausage, a spread of brie with Australian black truffles and country loaf, and blue crab simplissime from the shareable plates; bucatini with bone marrow, a show-stopping whole daurade, and a hearty pork chop with boudin noir for more substantial dishes.

Not to be missed is Jordan Ogron’s expansive wine list, via a beverage program that encourages curiosity and sampling: Wines are available as three-ounce pours, making a little bit of everything accessible and affordable at a taste.

Tesse is located at 8500 W Sunset Blvd, available for dinner daily 6–10:30pm.

Lodge Bread Co.’s Or Amsalam, Ben Amsalam and Alex Phaneuf threw open the doors of their new hummus-focused hole-in-the-wall, a cozy love letter to Middle Eastern flavors and classics such as blistered pita, sabich, shakshuka and more. The all-vegetarian and kosher menu balances traditional preparations (see: the classic hummus, made of tahini, olive oil, smoked paprika and herbs) with refreshing takes, such as the wild mushroom hummus with local onion, herbs and chermoula. The pita sandwiches, packed to the brim with fresh and often organic ingredients should make for perfect summer fare; there’s not much seating in the space, but that’s just fine by us. This is ideal picnic food for the warmer months.

Hasiba is located at 8532 Pico Blvd, open from 10:30am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10:30am to Shabbat on Friday.

Speaking of vegetarian menus, Secret Lasagna chef Royce Burke is making eating your recommended daily dose of veggies not only easy but gratifying at his new Yarrow Cafe. The health-oriented all-day spot officially opened within Hyperslow Yoga just yesterday, offering a range of toasts—we’re talking scrambled-egg varieties, carrot tartines and more—plus cardamom chia puddings, breakfast burritos, pasta salads, coconut yogurt parfaits and farro salads with seasonal vegetables. The Endorffeine-fueled coffee program paired with daily baked goods by Beth Kellerhals makes this an ideal spot all day long, but especially in the morning.

Yarrow is located at 487 S Fairfax Ave, open from 7am to 8pm daily.