Ultra-expensive Rodeo Drive retailer House of Bijan is donating 10,000 branded face shields

The home of $10,000 suits is adding something a bit more affordable to its lineup—and it’s giving it out to those most in need.

House of Bijan, the by-appointment-only Beverly Hills atelier best known locally for the yellow supercars parked outside of its Rodeo Drive storefront, is partnering with local face-shield supplier AcuShield to produce 10,000 plastic face protectors. And, naturally, each one will come emblazoned with the familiar Bijan logo, a billboard staple on the Westside.

Before you think about mocking the move, though, you should know that House of Bijan’s order of 10,000 protective face shields will be donated directly to local first responders in both Beverly Hills and the wider L.A. area. And, thanks to the increase in demand, AcuShield owner Acuprint is looking to hire at least 100 additional people and is able to keep all of its existing employees on payroll.

It’s now required in L.A. for retail workers and customers to wear face coverings. And so, in addition to the forthcoming Bijan masks, AcuShield has a corner of its website set up to allow you to donate personal protective equipment to those most in need of them.

Most popular on Time Out

– Here’s how to make Disneyland’s famous churros at home

– The chef from Hinoki & the Bird is launching a crazy affordable dumpling delivery service

– The internet is going crazy for focaccia. Here’s how to make Pizzana’s.

– Craving sushi? Katsuya’s got a new, delivery-only restaurant called Krispy Rice.

– Disneyland just shared the recipe for its iconic Dole Whip