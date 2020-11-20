You can pick up Butterbeer for the holidays at Universal’s new Harry Potter walk-up sweets shop

Accio Butterbeer: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is still closed to muggles and wizards alike, but as of today those looking for that sweet butterscotchy taste of Butterbeer can find it again.

Catch a flying car, a Nimbus or a Hippogriff to the Valley because Universal Studios Hollywood just announced a new kiosk that launches November 20 and promises a range of Butterbeer concoctions—as well as ice cream, chocolate frogs and other desserts from the Harry Potter universe.

You can find the new Wizarding World of Harry Potter Sweets & Treats kiosk operating along CityWalk, Universal’s massive retail and dining thoroughfare just outside the park. There’s no word yet on how long the Sweets & Treats station will run, but we do know that it’s only seasonal, and that it’s weekend-only: The new station is open Fridays to Sundays, from noon to 8pm, which is when you’ll be able to pick up the carbonated classic Butterbeer, as well as the frozen and hot versions, available in regular cups or collectible steins.

Sweets & Treats will also sell Butterbeer-flavored hard-pack ice cream (Our advice? Use it to make a float.), plus Gilly Water, chocolate frogs and cinnamon churros. It’s no Honeydukes but it’s a welcome taste, and it’s just in time for the holidays.

