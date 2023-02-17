Los Angeles
chosun galbee, koreatown, korean bbq, korean, bibimbap
Photograph: Courtesy Chosun GalbeeBibimbap at Chosun Galbee

The best Korean restaurants in Los Angeles

Seafood, chicken, soups, noodles, and dumplings—here’s the best places to find Korean food in Los Angeles (including Korean barbecue, of course).

Patricia Kelly Yeo
Written by
Patricia Kelly Yeo
Within the densely populated blocks of Koreatown, you’ll find the most diverse and high-quality array of Korean restaurants in the United States. If you’re wholly unfamiliar with Korean cuisine, there’s no better place to start than to explore its various strip mall restaurants—a task that might take the better part of a lifetime. Still, there’s a few eateries outside Koreatown worth paying attention to, including a few places serving Korean barbecue and a new-school restaurant in the Arts District.

As a starting guide, we’ve rounded up the city’s very best Korean eateries, both inside and outside of Koreatown. While many do offer bulgogi and galbi now known and loved across the country, we’ve also included a great many other restaurants that specialize in other dishes equally worthy of recognition. Think seafood, bubbling cauldrons of tofu soup or kimchi stew, noodle dishes, dumplings and more. If you’ve only experienced the barbecue side of things, consider this a solid introduction to the rest of L.A.'s Korean cuisine.

The best Korean food within and beyond Koreatown

Soban
Photograph: Time Out/Patricia Kelly Yeo

1. Soban

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

Named for the low-slung tables used in traditional dining, Soban serves one of the best Korean meals in Los Angeles that doesn’t involve a tabletop grill. Instead, this no-frills eatery offers the city’s best assortment of banchan and first-rate ganjang gejang, a.k.a. soy-marinated raw crab. Though service may be brusque, no other Korean seafood spot can top Soban’s buttery, sweet crab marinated in a blend of green chilies, white onion and soy sauce. The dozen-odd banchan plates that come with each meal burst with flavor, texture and painstaking attention to detail, from the cabbage kimchi to the seasoned acorn jelly. You’ll also find excellent galbi jjim—braised short ribs—and a fiery black cod stew. Newcomers should note Soban’s early close (8:30pm—with last orders taken 45 minutes prior). If you can, we suggest making a reservation: Everyone from the late Jonathan Gold to Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho has dined at Soban—so unless you’re visiting on a weekday afternoon, you’ll very likely have to wait for a table otherwise.

2. Park's BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

While Angelenos remain divided on their favorite everyday Korean barbecue joint, Park’s seems to be the one unifying constant for special occasions. This premier destination for platters of marinated short rib, heavily marbled rib-eye and even American Wagyu cuts takes its meat selection seriously, with the prices to match. There’s also the excellent assortment of prepared dishes, including the kimchi pancake, tofu stew and cold buckwheat noodles. If you’re the type to judge a Korean restaurant off the quality of its banchan, Park’s will more than deliver with a delicate apple and potato salad, cucumber kimchi and more. For best results, order some of everything—you won’t regret rolling out of here. If we had to single out one go-to dish, though, it’s the Korean-style beef tartare: a mellow, sweeter version of the raw dish typically found on French menus.

3. Surawon Tofu House

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

Bubbling, red-tinged bowls of comforting tofu soup are now commonplace across Los Angeles, but this Koreatown eatery inside a former Mexican restaurant (look up at the cactus chandeliers) takes an unusually artisan approach to its soondubu. All the tofu at Surawon is made in-house (a relative rarity), and for a slight upcharge, there’s also a unique black soybean variety that lends a complex, almost nutty aftertaste to the soup’s typically neutral soy foundation. The same attention to detail makes for delicious takes on Korean standards, including the sizzling platters of barbecue chicken and generously portioned fried mackerel. Sure, Surawon might lack the late-night hours of other soondubu specialists, but when the main attraction is this fresh and delicious, we wouldn’t head anywhere else  during regular business hours.

4. Dan Sung Sa

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

This iconic Koreatown drinking den with wood panel interiors, dim lighting and no-nonsense service is the best place in Los Angeles to enjoy anju, or Korean bar bites. Stepping through its doors can make you feel like you’ve been transported back to a late-20th-century Seoul pojangmacha—according to Eater, owner Caroline Cho constructed the bar based on her own memories of South Korea’s tented street pubs when she first opened it in 1997. Wooden block menus present a dizzying number of items, including standouts like the corn cheese, fresh clam soup and kimchi pancake. Other bites like hand rolls and the house lunch box—a shake-it-yourself rice mix of luncheon meat, kimchi, dried seaweed and egg—make for a deeply comforting, carb-heavy meal best accompanied by a glass of beer or soju.

5. Mapo Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

Also known as Mapo Galbi, Mapo Chicken’s signature dish has made this no-frills ajumma-run restaurant a beloved favorite among Korean food lovers for years. Meant to be eaten in groups of two or four, this bubbling red family-style dish full of chicken, rice cakes, perilla leaves and other vegetables can be spiced to your liking and modded out with cheese, udon noodles and extra vegetables. Make sure to save room for the fried rice, which your server will make at the end with the last of the skillet’s leftovers.

Shiku
Photograph: Time Out/Stephanie Breijo

6. Shiku

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Downtown Historic Core
  • price 1 of 4

This love letter to Korean comfort food inside Grand Central Market comes from Kwang Uh and Mina Park, the same chefs behind Baroo, the now-closed restaurant that helped popularize fermentation within the L.A. food scene. Now, the pair—who are married and have a son—have turned their attention to dosirak, or lunch boxes, which come perfectly portioned with three types of house-made banchan and your choice of L.A.-style galbi, kimchi-braised pork belly, doenjang-marinated chicken or vegan-friendly fried shiitake mushrooms. Kimchi fried rice, bibimbap and a KFC (the "K" stands for Korean here) rice bowl round out the menu, which easily rank among the top places to dine inside the Downtown food hall. With Uh and Park’s fermentation skills, the stall’s take-home, larger portioned banchan are equally mouth watering—especially, when available, Baroo’s signature kimchi yellow corn.

7. Han Bat Sul Lung Tang

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 1 of 4

Sullungtang, alternatively romanized as seolleongtang, is a milky-white broth made from ox bones, brisket and occasionally other cuts of beef. Though you might see the dish pop up on other Korean restaurant menus, the consistently excellent version at Han Bat Sul Lung Tang is our favorite no-frills place in town whenever we’re craving a high-quality bowl of Korean beef soup for dine-in or takeout. Though prices have gone up in recent years, Han Bat’s clean-tasting broth, seasoned to your liking with salt, pepper, spring onions and red pepper paste, is still the finest sullungtang in town. A bowl of white rice and tender slabs of brisket, tongue or mixed cuts add substance to your bowl (available in medium or large), and with limited seating and little in the way of ambience, the move here for those dining in is to get in, eat quickly and get out.

Sun Nong Dan
Photograph: Time Out/Patricia Kelly Yeo

8. Sun Nong Dan

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

At all hours of the day, Sun Nong Dan’s two Koreatown locations fill up with diners hankering for the cheese-covered mountain of marinated short rib, potatoes and onion known as galbi jjim. Though the cheese—and its requisite tableside pyrotechnics—is optional, the restaurant’s signature dish is not, at least for first-timers. Aside from their signature family-style dish, the rest of the beef-centric menu offers single-serving soups and meat platters designed to be dipped into bubbling hot pots. If you’re closer to the San Gabriel Valley, Sun Nong Dan also has outposts in San Gabriel (open until midnight) and Rowland Heights (open 24/7). For those near Koreatown, the larger location on Western Avenue typically has a much shorter wait.

9. MDK Noodles

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

This old-school dumpling and noodle specialist previously known as Myung Dong Kyoja is famous for its deliciously garlicky kimchi, freshly steamed pork mandu and comforting bowls of kalguksu, or knife-cut noodles. For warmer weather, MDK also serves an excellent spicy naengmyeon (which uses chewy, ultra-thin strands made of arrowroot flour) among several other traditional cold noodle dishes. Though “noodles” may now be in its official name, we always suggest adding the delicate steamed mandu to your order—they’re among the very best when it comes to Korean-style dumplings in Los Angeles.

10. Soowon Galbi

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

With its everyday ambience, decent menu prices and top-notch meat selection, Soowon Galbi is one of our favorite Korean barbecue spots in K-town, especially when we’re in a group of four or more. The wait times here generally run shorter than other popular spots like Kang Hodong Baekjeong and Quarters, though we’re confused as to why; Soowon's banchan assortment and prepared dishes, including the perilla leaf stew and scallion pancake, showcase a depth and breadth of Korean cuisine that’s remarkable for a restaurant whose most popular items come cooked on a tabletop grill. The combination courses, in particular, offer excellent value for a crowd, especially the Combo B, which includes the must-have kkotsal, or marbled boneless short rib, and chadol, thinly sliced pieces of brisket that quickly crisp on the grill.

11. Kobawoo House

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

For the last four decades, this family-run restaurant in Koreatown has served some of the city’s finest bossam: a build-your-own sliced pork belly dish that comes served with thinly sliced pickled vegetables, including daikon radish and Napa cabbage, plus other types of flavorful kimchi. Other traditional dishes, including the seafood pancake, kimchi jjigae and stir-fried calamari are wonderful as well, though Kobawoo’s claim to fame is still the family-style bossam. On weekdays, diners can also enjoy a lunch special menu from 11am to 3pm, which includes an individual-sized bossam and soybean paste stew combo, and the vegan-friendly jangban guksoo (acorn noodles with vegetables).

12. Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

On weekends and most evenings, this Korean barbecue giant in Chapman Plaza draws crowds of diners willing to wait for top-notch beef and pork combos and tabletop grills outfitted with cooking side pockets for cheese corn, kimchi and steamed egg. Though the wait time is formidable (we’ve been quoted two hours in the past at peak dinner hour), the patient among us will find themselves rewarded with excellent service, an amazing meal and a raucous atmosphere that practically begs for a round of soju. Our tip? Start with the house specialty: The lunchbox is a kimchi rice mix served in a tin box to tackle yourself or share.

13. Chosun Galbee

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

With a palatial, patently luxurious feel to the dining room and a roomy outdoor patio, Chosun Galbee is our other favorite Korean barbecue restaurant for special occasions. For over two decades, this classic Koreatown restaurant has offered smokeless grills, attentive service (something you can’t find at every KBBQ spot) alongside a high-quality meat selection. We also love the jungol, a type of Korean udon hot pot we’ve yet to find done better anywhere else in the city. Available with seafood, beef intestine or a combination of meat and seafood, the bubbling family-style dish features a spicy, umami-rich broth and plenty of vegetables.

Yangban Society
Photograph: Courtesy Wonho Frank Lee

14. Yangban Society

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Downtown Arts District
  • price 2 of 4

Initially just open for lunch, Katianna and John Hong’s critically acclaimed Korean-ish deli eatery has found its groove at dinnertime by blending high-low culinary traditions in the Arts District. Unlike other places on this list, Yangban Society takes the dyed-in-the-wool definition of Korean cuisine and shoves it, and that’s exactly why we love the place. Early favorites like the congee pot pie and twice-fried chicken wings are fast becoming classics for devoted fans, and after initially shying away from tasting menus (the couple previously worked in Napa), the restaurant’s Yangban-style spread has offered a gentle, and worthwhile, introduction to new-school Korean American cuisine. Within the bright blue walls of the stylish, industrially inflected dining room, there’s always something new and interesting to try.

15. Yup Dduk LA

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 1 of 4

Tteokbokki—alternatively romanized as ddukbokki—can be found on many bar food menus across Koreatown, but this namesake specialist offers the best version of the popular spicy rice cake in town. Anointed with copious amounts of gochujang (Korean fermented red pepper paste) and red chili powder, the mellow, pleasantly chewy logs form the basis of a delicious, fiery snack commonly sold as street food and pub grub in South Korea. At Yup Dduk, thin sheets of fish cakes, sausages, cabbage and a shower of mozzarella cheese accompany the dish, which can be upgraded with toppings like instant ramen, boiled eggs and fried dumplings. Luckily for the less spice-inclined among us, the shop lets diners customize their spice level, but as a word of warning: Even the mild version still packs a little bit of a kick.

16. Jinsol Gukbap

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

In Koreatown, there are dozens of casual, somewhat homey Korean restaurants serving traditional comfort foods like naengmyeon, bibimbap and galbi platters, but Jinsol Gukbap also offers the city’s best version of gukbap, a slightly cloudy pork belly noodle soup that’s seasoned to taste and served alongside radish kimchi, cabbage kimchi, chives and a tiny bowl of onion, jalapeno and doenjang (fermented soybean paste). Their other dishes, however, are just as skilfully executed, particularly the leek pancake, kimchi stew and spicy naengmyeon. If you’re looking for a cozy, nourishing bowl of soup, or just an all-around excellent Korean restaurant, this is the place to be.

17. Genwa Korean BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Central LA

For Korean barbecue outside of Koreatown, our favorite place is still this upscale mini-chain with outposts in Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire and Downtown L.A. The dizzying array of high-quality banchan make every diner feel like royalty, and the premium meat and seafood choices never disappoint for the nights when money is no object. As with other Korean barbecue restaurants, it’s best to order one of the set courses, all of which come with one or more cooked items like japchae (stir-fried potato-based glass noodles), soondubu or bibimbap.

LA Tofu House
Photograph: Time Out/Patricia Kelly Yeo

18. LA Tofu House

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

It’s all in the details at LA Tofu House, a strip mall gem on the eastern end of Koreatown giving a certain three-letter soondubu spot a run for its money. Whether opting for a standard tofu soup or their delicious octopus bibimbap, each dish supersedes others in quality by leaps and bounds, with a slight premium to match across the (still quite affordably priced) menu. Combined with all-day hours—which stretch to 3am on weekends—and easy $3 valet parking, this tiny restaurant on Vermont Avenue is a must-go for neighborhood residents, those who love homestyle Korean cuisine and night owls in search of a cozy afterhours meal.

19. Hangari Kalguksu

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

Located next to Sun Nong Dan's original location, Hangari Kalguksu, true to its name, specializes in Korean kalguksu, or hand-cut noodles. We recommend the milder chicken kalguksu on a cold day, or a spicy seafood soup if you're in the mood for a bit of heat. Hangari's hidden gem, however, are their bossam platters, which come with delicate slices of boiled pork belly, crunchy cabbage leaves, radish kimchi, rice, plus slices of jalapeño and garlic for extra spice and flavor.

 

Kinn
Photograph: Courtesy Jesse Hsu

20. Kinn

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

In an intimate Koreatown space, classically trained chef Ki Kim offers a unique fine dining experience that sparkles with creativity. Kinn has quickly cultivated a well-earned, glowing reputation for its freewheeling, distinctly Korean tasting menu, which retains a playful quality not found at others around town. No matter the season, the elegant minimalist preparations of gourmet ingredients like hen of the woods mushrooms and Jeju-style pork noodles are memorable—and the small, but well-curated selection of soju and sake doesn’t hurt either.

21. Sun Ha Jang

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

Duck, rather than beef or pork, is the sole center of attention at this no-frills Korean barbecue spot where the rendered duck fat gets swept into a mouthwatering skillet of fried rice at the end of your meal. The decadent meat lends itself well to tabletop grilling, and while a meal at Sun Ha Jang doesn’t come cheap, it’s one of the most unique and delicious Korean BBQ options in town.

22. Magal BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

When the mood for Korean barbecue strikes, Angelenos are awash in choices—and this mid-range South Korean chain cuts through the noise with reasonably priced meat combos, a rim around the grill for cooking steamed egg and a few show-stopping dishes perfect for entertaining friends and out-of-towners. Take the volcano fried rice, in which poured steamed egg provides the “lava,” and the enormous corn- and cheese-studded pajeon (Korean pancake), both of which add extra flair to your meal. Though the small combos provide a filling meal for two, Maga provides the best value when dining with four or more, so get a group together and head on over.

Tokki
Photograph: Time Out/Patricia Kelly Yeo

23. Tokki

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

At the far end of Koreatown’s crowded Chapman Plaza you’ll find Tokki, a dim-lit, ultra-modern Korean restaurant selling rice spirit-based cocktails and a small menu of luxurious takes on traditional Korean drinking fare. A whimsical neon bunny sign will greet you at the door (“tokki” means rabbit in Korean) at this already-popular spot, which opened quietly in October. Each artfully arranged dish by NYC Atomix veteran and head chef Sunny Jang manages to expertly meld familiar Korean flavors with fine-dining flourishes and ingredients, from a tteokbokki in rosé gochujang sauce to a kimchi fried rice with truffle-infused bulgogi and supplemental A5 Wagyu. Hungry already? Be sure to make a reservation—you’ll very likely need one.

Jae Bu Do
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Lurie

24. Jae Bu Do

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • East Hollywood
  • price 2 of 4

Koreatown’s top-notch seafood-oriented KBBQ joint pays homage to the East China Sea by serving its edible bounty in waves at the table. Go with one of the bang-for-your-buck combo sets—even the basic A set is enough to feed a family—which begin with airy steamed egg, crisp-edged scallion pancakes, sizzling cheese corn and a heaping bowl of chili-packed mussel soup. From there, DIY grill options include sea scallops and mussels on the half shell, large shell-on shrimp, spicy chili salad, octopus tentacles and more. Upgrade to a B or C set to feast on rarer delights like abalone, which squirm in their shells before yielding tender meat when cooked. Step up your game with the D combo for selections from clams, oysters, a spicy cold seafood bowl and more.

25. Hwal A Kwang Jang

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

Raw fish isn’t the first thing that comes to mind for many people when it comes to Korean cuisine, but Koreans have their own take on seafood distinctive from Japanese sushi. At Hwal A Kwang Jang, sushi and sashimi play a secondary role alongside distinctly Korean dishes like hwedupbap, a refreshing, slightly spicy mix of rice, lettuce, raw fish, fish eggs, pickled radish and gochujang-tinged dressing. For an explosion of colorful fish eggs, there’s also the al bap. If you’re coming with more than just yourself, however, you should definitely order one of the family-style sashimi platters, which showcase raw delicacies like abalone, oysters, lobster and octopus—all at the usual three-dollar-sign price, of course.

26. Myung In Dumplings

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

This Koreatown strip mall mandu specialist, once featured on the late Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, delights to this day with its puffy, baseball-sized steamed buns and a broader array of Korean-style dumplings. Other L.A. County locations in Northridge and Diamond Bar offer the same array of freshly made, tightly wrapped creations stuffed with variations of pork, shrimp and vegetables, plus a sweet red bean option for dessert. There’s also fried rice and a decent galbitang (beef rib soup), but the reason to go out of the way, of course, is in Myung In’s name.

27. Mountain Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 1 of 4

During the colder months of the year, Koreatown residents flock to this no-frills restaurant for warming bowls of abalone rice porridge and samyetang—a traditional aromatic chicken soup made with ginseng, garlic and whole bright jujubes. Both are also excellent for takeout and delivery whenever you’re under the weather, and Mountain Cafe’s other cozy, homestyle porridges, soups and stews make it one of the best destinations in L.A. for soup as a whole. The family behind Mountain Cafe also runs nearby Mountain Noodles, where unbelievably flavorful, fragrant broths and generous portions of brisket and seafood make their way into noodle bowls.

28. Zzamong

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 1 of 4

Korean Chinese cuisine—a product of a shared border between North Korea and China, as well as South Korea’s Chinese diaspora—can be found at many places in Koreatown in the form of jjajangmyeon (caramelized black bean sauce noodles) and jjampong (spicy seafood noodles). If you ask us, however, our favorite place in town for both dishes is Zzamong, a casual strip mall joint. The silky black sauce, chock full of onions and bell peppers, clings beautifully to the thick noodles in the former, and the bright red bowls of the latter come heaped high with seafood and vegetables. If you’re lucky, your server might perform a couple magic tricks, which only adds to the restaurant’s charm in our eyes.

