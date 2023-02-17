The best Korean restaurants in Los Angeles

Named for the low-slung tables used in traditional dining, Soban serves one of the best Korean meals in Los Angeles that doesn’t involve a tabletop grill. Instead, this no-frills eatery offers the city’s best assortment of banchan and first-rate ganjang gejang, a.k.a. soy-marinated raw crab. Though service may be brusque, no other Korean seafood spot can top Soban’s buttery, sweet crab marinated in a blend of green chilies, white onion and soy sauce. The dozen-odd banchan plates that come with each meal burst with flavor, texture and painstaking attention to detail, from the cabbage kimchi to the seasoned acorn jelly. You’ll also find excellent galbi jjim—braised short ribs—and a fiery black cod stew. Newcomers should note Soban’s early close (8:30pm—with last orders taken 45 minutes prior). If you can, we suggest making a reservation: Everyone from the late Jonathan Gold to Parasite’s Bong Joon-ho has dined at Soban—so unless you’re visiting on a weekday afternoon, you’ll very likely have to wait for a table otherwise.
Within the densely populated blocks of Koreatown, you’ll find the most diverse and high-quality array of Korean restaurants in the United States. If you’re wholly unfamiliar with Korean cuisine, there’s no better place to start than to explore its various strip mall restaurants—a task that might take the better part of a lifetime. Still, there’s a few eateries outside Koreatown worth paying attention to, including a few places serving Korean barbecue and a new-school restaurant in the Arts District.
As a starting guide, we’ve rounded up the city’s very best Korean eateries, both inside and outside of Koreatown. While many do offer bulgogi and galbi now known and loved across the country, we’ve also included a great many other restaurants that specialize in other dishes equally worthy of recognition. Think seafood, bubbling cauldrons of tofu soup or kimchi stew, noodle dishes, dumplings and more. If you’ve only experienced the barbecue side of things, consider this a solid introduction to the rest of L.A.'s Korean cuisine.