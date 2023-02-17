The best Korean restaurants in Los Angeles

Within the densely populated blocks of Koreatown, you’ll find the most diverse and high-quality array of Korean restaurants in the United States. If you’re wholly unfamiliar with Korean cuisine, there’s no better place to start than to explore its various strip mall restaurants—a task that might take the better part of a lifetime. Still, there’s a few eateries outside Koreatown worth paying attention to, including a few places serving Korean barbecue and a new-school restaurant in the Arts District.



As a starting guide, we’ve rounded up the city’s very best Korean eateries, both inside and outside of Koreatown. While many do offer bulgogi and galbi now known and loved across the country, we’ve also included a great many other restaurants that specialize in other dishes equally worthy of recognition. Think seafood, bubbling cauldrons of tofu soup or kimchi stew, noodle dishes, dumplings and more. If you’ve only experienced the barbecue side of things, consider this a solid introduction to the rest of L.A.'s Korean cuisine.