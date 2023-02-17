Los Angeles
ABSteak assorted KBBQ food
Photograph: Courtesy ABSteak

The best Korean barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles

The Korean BBQ options in L.A. are endless—so we rounded up the very best for the next time you’re craving bulgogi, galbi and all things red meat.

Patricia Kelly Yeo
Written by
Patricia Kelly Yeo
While plenty of Angelenos are still discovering Koreatown’s hidden gems, there’s no denying that Korean barbecue is a known dinnertime entity all over the city. In our humble opinion, the best place to take a group of hungry out-of-towners—at least, if they eat red meat—is a Korean barbecue joint. The sizzling tabletop grills add a little extra drama to dinner, the various small bowls of banchan (side dishes) always delight a newcomer and by the end of the meal everyone involved is happily full. For all your meat-centric dining needs, we’ve rounded up the city’s best Korean barbecue restaurants for any and all occasions, including both casual and upscale. 

Though most of our favorite places are in Koreatown, one of the densest dining neighborhoods in the city with everything from South Asian and Korean cuisine to old-school steakhouses, we’ve also included a few key spots outside of the area that offer best-in-class grilling experiences with attentive customer service (not always a given in Koreatown) and other noteworthy bells and whistles. While many are better suited to groups of four or more, we’ve also included a few places that accommodate pairs or even solo diners, so whenever a craving for freshly grilled meat strikes, our guide will have you covered.

RECOMMENDED: Koreatown neighborhood guide

L.A.'s best Korean BBQ restaurants

1. Park’s BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

While Angelenos remain divided on their favorite everyday Korean barbecue joint, Park’s seems to be the one unifying constant for special occasions. This premier destination for platters of marinated short rib, heavily marbled rib eye and even American Wagyu cuts takes its meat selection seriously, with the prices to match. There’s also the excellent assortment of prepared dishes, including the kimchi pancake, tofu stew and cold buckwheat noodles. If you’re the type to judge a Korean restaurant off the quality of its banchan, Park’s will more than deliver with a delicate apple and potato salad, cucumber kimchi and more. For best results, order some of everything—you won’t regret rolling out of here. If we had to single out one go-to dish, though, it’s the Korean-style beef tartare: a mellow, sweeter version of the raw dish typically found on French menus.

Read more
Book online

2. Soowon Galbi

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

With its everyday ambience, decent menu prices and top-notch meat selection, Soowon Galbi is our second favorite Korean barbecue restaurant after Park’s BBQ, especially when we’re in a group of four or more. The wait times here generally run shorter than other popular spots like Kang Hodong Baekjeong and Quarters, though we’re confused as to why; Soowon’s banchan assortment and prepared dishes, including the perilla leaf stew and scallion pancake, showcase a depth and breadth of Korean cuisine that’s remarkable for a restaurant whose most popular items come cooked on a tabletop grill. The combination courses, in particular, offer excellent value for a crowd, especially the Combo B, which includes the must-have kkotsal, or marbled boneless short rib, and chadol, thinly sliced pieces of brisket that quickly crisp on the grill.

Read more
Order online
3. Mapo Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

Also known as Mapo Galbi, Mapo Chicken’s namesake dish has made this no-frills restaurant run by ajummas (a.k.a. aunties) a back-pocket favorite among Angelenos for years, and one of the best chicken dishes you’ll find in both Koreatown and L.A. as a whole. Meant to be eaten in groups of two or four, this fiery red family-style dish chock full of meat, rice cakes, perilla leaves and other vegetables can be spiced to your liking and modded out with cheese, udon noodles and extra vegetables. Make sure to save room for the fried rice, which your server will make at the end with the last of the skillet’s leftovers.

Read more

4. Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

On weekends and most evenings, this Korean barbecue giant in Chapman Plaza draws crowds of diners willing to wait for top-notch beef and pork combos and tabletop grills outfitted with cooking side pockets for cheese corn, kimchi and steamed egg. Though the wait time is formidable (we’ve been quoted two hours in the past at peak dinner hour), the patient among us will find themselves rewarded with excellent service, an amazing meal and a raucous atmosphere that practically begs for a round of soju. For those further from Central L.A., the mini-chain also has locations in Torrance, Buena Park and Temple City.

Read more
Chosun Galbee
Photograph: Courtesy Chosun Galbee

5. Chosun Galbee

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

With a palatial, patently luxurious feel to the dining room and a roomy outdoor patio, Chosun Galbee is our other favorite Korean barbecue restaurant for special occasions. For over two decades, this classic Koreatown restaurant has offered smokeless grills, attentive service (something you can’t find at every KBBQ spot) alongside a high-quality meat selection. We also love the jungol, a type of Korean udon hot pot we’ve yet to find done better anywhere else in the city. Available with seafood, beef intestine or a combination of meat and seafood, the bubbling family-style dish features a spicy, umami-rich broth and plenty of vegetables.

Read more
Order delivery

6. Genwa Korean BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Central LA

For Korean barbecue outside of Koreatown, our favorite place is still this upscale mini-chain with outposts in Beverly Hills, Mid-Wilshire and Downtown L.A. The dizzying array of high-quality banchan makes every diner feel like royalty, and the premium meat and seafood choices never disappoint for the nights when money is no object. As with other Korean barbecue restaurants, it’s best to order one of the set courses, all of which come with one or more cooked items like japchae (stir-fried potato-based glass noodles), soondubu or bibimbap.

Read more
Order online
7. Magal BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

When the mood for Korean barbecue strikes, Angelenos are awash in choices—and this mid-range South Korean chain cuts through the noise with reasonably priced meat combos, a rim around the grill for cooking steamed egg and a few show-stopping dishes perfect for entertaining friends and out-of-towners. Take the volcano fried rice, in which poured steamed egg provides the “lava,” and the enormous corn- and cheese-studded pajeon (Korean pancake), both of which add extra flair to your meal. Though the small combos provide a filling meal for two, Maga provides the best value when dining with four or more, so get a group together and head on over.

Read more
Order delivery

8. Quarters Korean BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

Quarters is the sleeker, more party-oriented alternative to Kang Ho-dong Baekjeong, its counterpart just across the way in Koreatown’s Chapman Plaza. Though wait times are just as long, the ability to order different cuts by the quarter pound (hence the name) sets this place apart from the rest, since it’s one of the few places two diners can enjoy a wider selection of meat without needing to go to an AYCE joint. The signature oversized “ritas”—all of which feature an upside-down beer—and drinking fare like Korean nachos and galbi tacos also make it easy to hang out for awhile on the front patio while waiting for your table, but it’s the high-quality meats and affordable set combos keep us coming back.

Read more
Order delivery
9. Yangmani

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Westlake
  • price 2 of 4

This underrated Korean barbecue restaurant with two locations (Koreatown and Rowland Heights) offers the usual tantalizing beef and pork selection alongside fattier organ meats like intestines and beef tripe, which crisp up wonderfully on a tabletop grill. Distinctive banchan like Asian pear and red onion salad and steamed perilla leaves add a unique component to every meal here, as does a supplemental steamed egg soufflé topped with bright orange fish eggs. If you’re not the type to go for offal, the Combo 4 includes pork belly, pork jowl, brisket and your choice of boneless short rib or rib eye—and feeds two to three people, depending on how hungry you are.

Read more

10. Soot Bull Jeep

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

There’s no getting around it: Soot Bull Jeep is one of the last places in Koreatown to still use charcoal grills, which means the smoke and fumes from your grilled meat will permeate all your clothes, sticking around for what feels like ages. But KBBQ veterans know the lingering scent is well worth the hassle for the best old-school experience in town. The no-frills setting and minimal banchan fade away when you take one bite of the charcoal-grilled meat, which imparts a nice, smoky char to marinated galbi or a juicy piece of rib eye.

Read more
Order delivery
ABSteak
Photograph: Courtesy ABSteak

11. ABSteak

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Beverly
  • price 3 of 4

This ground floor restaurant at the Beverly Center offers an elevated take on Korean barbecue, complete with dry-aged steaks, top shelf cocktails and elements of a traditional American steakhouse. Think steamed egg soufflé topped with cheese and a tasty yukhoe (beef tartare) prepared tableside, though the house banchan, small selection of traditional soups and á la carte meat selections don’t disappoint, even if you’re intimately familiar with L.A.’s Korean barbecue scene. For a boozy spectacle, order the Hennessey-based Side Car Pop, which comes topped with a translucent bubble of St-Germain liqueur.


Parking: $7 valet parking available at the 3rd St entrance (4 hours maximum), as well as free self-parking. Located near the corner of La Cienega and West 3rd. 

 

Read more

12. Sun Ha Jang

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

Duck, rather than beef or pork, is the sole center of attention at this no-frills Korean barbecue spot where the rendered duck fat gets swept into a mouthwatering skillet of fried rice at the end of your meal. The decadent meat lends itself well to tabletop grilling, and while a meal at Sun Ha Jang doesn’t come cheap, it’s one of the most unique and delicious Korean BBQ options in town.

Read more
Order delivery
Daedo Sikdang
Photograph: Courtesy Skoop Marketing

13. Daedo Sikdang

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 3 of 4

Originally from Seoul, Daedo Sikdang is a pared-down homage to South Korea’s hanu beef. Having drawn crowds since its soft opening, this experience is upscale Korean barbecue minimalism at its finest. Unlike other KBBQ spots that put the diner in the drivers’ seat, the staff at Daedo plays chauffeur, expertly cutting your rib-eye and ensuring each diner gets perfectly grilled bite-sized pieces of meat. Although wait times can stretch into the hour-plus range, a round of soju-based mojitos at Daedo’s stunning bar makes that time disappear into thin air. To round out your meal, order their signature fried rice, meant to be eaten after you finish grilling. Made with imported South Korean kkakdugi, or fermented radish, it’s a perfect penultimate course when topped with a fried egg before their refreshingly mild soft serve ice cream for dessert. Note: Walk-ins only.

Read more

14. Ahgassi Gopchang

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

Unlike its more popular nearby siblings Quarters and Baekjeong, this Koreatown specializes in grilled gopchang, also known as beef intestines. Though all three restaurants are popular enough that you might still find yourself waiting for a table at 10:45pm, the rowdy atmosphere and high-quality meats—of which Aghassi offers plenty of others, if you aren't into offal—are perfect for an evening when a boozy dinner takes the place of a night out on the town. 

Read more
Buy ticket
15. The Corner Place

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

Also known as Gil Mok, this no-frills eatery lacks the atmosphere of other newer spots you’ll find in Koreatown, but the excellent chilled dongchimi noodles and house specialty beef tongue have made it an affordable neighborhood classic, especially for those bringing families or large groups. The marinated galbi lacks the usual cloying sweetness, the banchan is simple and to the point and there’s barley tea (iced or hot, depending on the season), all of which mark the Corner Place as the kind of old-school KBBQ joint that’s great for casual meals and nights when you don’t want to make a fuss of going out.

Read more
Order online
Jae Bu Do
Photograph: Courtesy Joshua Lurie

16. Jae Bu Do

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • East Hollywood
  • price 2 of 4

Koreatown’s top-notch seafood-oriented KBBQ joint pays homage to the East China Sea by serving its edible bounty in waves at the table. Go with one of the bang-for-your-buck combo sets—even the basic A set is enough to feed a family—which begin with airy steamed egg, crisp-edged scallion pancakes, sizzling cheese corn and a heaping bowl of chili-packed mussel soup. From there, DIY grill options include sea scallops and mussels on the half shell, large shell-on shrimp, spicy chili salad, octopus tentacles and more. Upgrade to a B or C set to feast on rarer delights like abalone, which squirm in their shells before yielding tender meat when cooked. Step up your game with the D combo for selections from clams, oysters, a spicy cold seafood bowl and more.

Read more
Order delivery
Woo Hyang Woo
Photograph: Courtesy Jesse Hsu

17. Woo Hyang Woo

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown
  • price 2 of 4

If you’re dining alone, or you'd rather not wait hours for Korean barbecue, this newer joint serves a short, focused menu with tapas-style offerings, a large drink selection and typically little to no wait for a table on weekdays (or a fairly short one on weekends). Woo Hyang Woo rarely draws the same crowds or hours-long delays associated with Chapman Plaza’s Quarters and Baekjeong across the street, but the sleek-looking spot still offers a delicious, albeit banchan-lite, Korean barbecue experience. House dry-aged, high-quality cuts and enormous, pricey dry-aged tomahawk steaks can be prepared tableside or cooked in the kitchen. In the latter case, sizzling platters come on a bed of softened, slightly charred white onions, a perfect, sharp accoutrement for every luscious bite of red meat.

Read review
Book online

18. Hae Jang Chon

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Koreatown

One of the most beloved all-you-can-eat establishments in town, Hae Jang Chon stays busy night after night thanks to lower prices ($44 per head for dinner and all day on weekends) and a dizzying variety of beef, pork, chicken and seafood to choose from. Of the many AYCE places we’ve tried, this place is still the best of the lot, with premium options like spicy octopus, corn cheese and beef tongue and the option to make kimchi fried rice with your leftover meat and banchan at the end of the evening. Just be warned: The wait can be punishing at peak dinner hour and on weekends, so you might want to grab boba nearby to break up the wait.

Read more
Order online
