While plenty of Angelenos are still discovering Koreatown’s hidden gems, there’s no denying that Korean barbecue is a known dinnertime entity all over the city. In our humble opinion, the best place to take a group of hungry out-of-towners—at least, if they eat red meat—is a Korean barbecue joint. The sizzling tabletop grills add a little extra drama to dinner, the various small bowls of banchan (side dishes) always delight a newcomer and by the end of the meal everyone involved is happily full. For all your meat-centric dining needs, we’ve rounded up the city’s best Korean barbecue restaurants for any and all occasions, including both casual and upscale.

Though most of our favorite places are in Koreatown, one of the densest dining neighborhoods in the city with everything from South Asian and Korean cuisine to old-school steakhouses, we’ve also included a few key spots outside of the area that offer best-in-class grilling experiences with attentive customer service (not always a given in Koreatown) and other noteworthy bells and whistles. While many are better suited to groups of four or more, we’ve also included a few places that accommodate pairs or even solo diners, so whenever a craving for freshly grilled meat strikes, our guide will have you covered.

