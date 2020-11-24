11 holiday gifts to pick up that support Los Angeles stores and institutions

Find the perfect present while keeping your favorite businesses going at the same time.

You’ve probably had a steady parade of arrow-emblazoned boxes showing up at your front door this year. But it’s time to support the little guys. We’ve scrolled through the online inventory from some of L.A.’s best museums and checked out the city’s best gift shops to pick out some items that any gift recipient should be happy to get.

Find out how else you can support Los Angeles businesses this holiday season with Time Out’s Love Local campaign.