Time Out says

Stroll through a garden illuminated by celestial-inspired lights during this year-end event at South Coast Botanic Garden. Astra Lumina will set up about an hour-long nighttime trail through the Palos Verdes garden, with eight starry installations along the way.

The experience comes from Canadian entertainment company Moment Factory and seems to be replacing GLOW, which ran at South Coast the past two years. So while we don’t know exactly what to expect from this L.A. debut, which runs from December 8, 2022 to January 15, 2023, we can look to the sixteen other “Lumina Enchanted Night Walk” events that Moment Factory has produced for some clues.

If this recent version in Japan is any indication, expect a mix of lasers, pulsating lights, luminous orbs and projections woven into the surrounding flora and structured around a central theme—in L.A.’s case, a garden with a direct connection to the stars. The map for Astra Lumina teases illuminated archways, lanterns and trails, with a photo booth, gift shop and food and drink options near the entrance and exit area.

Since Enchanted: Forest of Light first dazzled us at Descanso Gardens back in 2016, we’ve seen a number of other botanical gardens jump in with their own original or touring productions of otherworldy-but-not-Christmassy year-end light shows, to varying degrees of success. We’ll let you know how Astra Lumina stacks up to the competition once it arrives in December. Until then, tickets—which start at $29 for adults—go on sale October 11 at 9am.