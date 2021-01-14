11 desert Airbnbs near L.A. for a sunny getaway

Cool off in the pool or go for a hike from these desert Airbnbs within a couple of hours from L.A.

No matter how many times you visit, exploring the desert is a magical experience. The dramatic landscapes and stunning color palettes are breathtaking at any time of year—and there are plenty of unique Airbnbs that will elevate your adventure to extraordinary.

So, if you're craving some sun, blue skies and relaxation, then consider renting one of the below desert Airbnbs outside of Los Angeles. We're focusing on the crescent between Palm Springs and Joshua Tree; we think there’s simply more to do around there—whether in the design-minded city or the rocky national park—compared to destinations deeper in the Mojave and Sonoran Deserts.

We’ll offer one other bit of advice before diving into the desert Airbnbs below: Prices and crowd levels tend to increase in the cooler months. If you don’t plan on hiking and just want to relax, we’d actually encourage a summertime trip to our pool-equipped picks to save a few bucks; 110-degree heat is totally tolerable with a cold drink, some shade and a dip in the water.

Here’s what you should know about traveling to and from L.A. right now.

