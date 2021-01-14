11 desert Airbnbs near L.A. for a sunny getaway
Cool off in the pool or go for a hike from these desert Airbnbs within a couple of hours from L.A.
No matter how many times you visit, exploring the desert is a magical experience. The dramatic landscapes and stunning color palettes are breathtaking at any time of year—and there are plenty of unique Airbnbs that will elevate your adventure to extraordinary.
So, if you're craving some sun, blue skies and relaxation, then consider renting one of the below desert Airbnbs outside of Los Angeles. We're focusing on the crescent between Palm Springs and Joshua Tree; we think there’s simply more to do around there—whether in the design-minded city or the rocky national park—compared to destinations deeper in the Mojave and Sonoran Deserts.
We’ll offer one other bit of advice before diving into the desert Airbnbs below: Prices and crowd levels tend to increase in the cooler months. If you don’t plan on hiking and just want to relax, we’d actually encourage a summertime trip to our pool-equipped picks to save a few bucks; 110-degree heat is totally tolerable with a cold drink, some shade and a dip in the water.
11 desert Airbnbs near L.A.
A rustic cabin in Joshua Tree
3hr from L.A.
This cabin may not be very big, but it sits on five acres of desert wilderness. The restored 1955 structure balances the rustic with the contemporary (a hot shower, Wi-Fi and air conditioning). Can’t sit still? Spend the day hiking: You’re only minutes from the entrance to Joshua Tree.
A translucent cabin in Yucca Valley
2hr 30min from L.A.
Some spots say that they’re off the grid, but this one really earns the distinction. This minimalist cabin, with nothing more than a bed and a patio, is entirely solar powered and set among the mountains. Thankfully, you’ll still find air conditioning and a swamp cooler to balance out the sunlight coming through the plastic walls. The cabin sits on a larger 100-acre property with two other short-term rentals, but you’ll largely have the area—and the detached kitchen and bathroom—to yourself.
A colorful pool escape in Palm Springs
2hr from L.A.
We love a place that isn’t afraid of some color, and this Palm Springs spot goes all in on its blue, orange and yellow scheme. It’s by the airport, so it’s a little more removed from the local restaurant and shopping scene—but that helps keep the price down compared to most other pool houses in the city.
A hilltop villa in Morongo Valley
2hr from L.A.
A rock spa, a pool with a waterfall, a fire pit and mountain views—the perfect combo for a hilltop oasis. You’ll find the two-bedroom home between Palm Springs and Joshua Tree, so consider this for a low-key, by-the-pool stay.
A house made of rocks in Yucca Valley
3hr from L.A.
This house has a look. Dubbed the Ancestor, its rental description says it was built in the 1960s and ’70s using nearby boulders, and that aesthetic shows through in every room. Just a heads up: The pool is drained from November through March.
A sprawling dome retreat in Yucca Valley
2hr 30min from L.A.
You’ll see nothing but mountains and sandy hillsides in every direction from this desert dome, even though you’re only minutes from the highway. It’s as well-appointed as it is seemingly isolated: A bright, beautiful midcentury-inspired interior with wood accents overflows into a patio with an outdoor fireplace that overlooks the 112-acre property.
A sleek hideaway in Yucca Valley
3hr from Los Angeles
This super-slick one-bedroom rental is an ideal launching pad for High Desert adventurers. Not only is it 15 minutes from the Joshua Tree National Park gates, but it's got everything you need for a luxe desert escape; we're talking a hot tub, BBQ, local, organic shower products and all-new appliances. To top it all off, it's fully solar-powered for net-zero emissions.
A geodesic dome in Palm Springs
2hr from L.A.
Feel like a Bond villain or a jetsetting hermit in this glassy geodesic dome just outside of Palm Springs. You’ll find the three-bedroom home at the end of a dirt road, with wind turbines, mountains and mostly open desert as a backdrop from the main 26-foot-tall living area.
A midcentury home near the heart of Palm Springs
2hr from L.A.
Postcard-perfect midcentury houses are a dime a dozen in Palm Springs. But they’re also eye-poppingly pricey, often upwards of $400 for anything near downtown. We think this spot—with a pool, hot tub and midcentury bones with some more contemporary touches—seems to offer the best balance of jetsetting flair and affordability.
A minimalist lair in Yucca Valley
2hr 15min from L.A.
Known as Rock Heach House, this modern minimalist home has been featured in several architectural magazines for good reason. Perched atop enormous weathered boulders and surrounded by desert oak trees, the property makes great use of its stunning view with wall-to-ceiling windows and glass doors. Despite its proximity to the Town of Yucca Valley, you'll feel as if you're secluded in the middle of Joshua Tree National Park. There's also a four-person hot tub, outdoor fireplace and stargazing platform with loungers. Desert life doesn't get much better than this.
An indoor-outdoor spa in Palm Springs
2hr from L.A.
This indoor-outdoor space is a lot. A gas fireplace next to the tub? Lovely! Another in the bedroom? Oh, nice! And one built into the kitchen counter? Uh, sure. But some of the maximalist design decisions are precisely what make it a unique home, particularly its massive windows, shaded spa and a little bridge over water that separates the two bedrooms.
