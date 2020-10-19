The 7 most amazing treehouse rentals worth driving to from L.A.
Live out your childhood dreams in these treehouses near L.A., including rustic cabins and swanky suites
Itching to get out of town, but ready to brave the elements while camping or splash out for what would most likely be a mundane hotel stay? We feel that. That's why our favorite short-term alternative living solution has to be a treehouse. Maybe it’s because living in a treehouse is the childhood dream made real, or perhaps we have some deep-rooted desire to get in touch with nature on a level we rarely get to these days. Either way, we love the idea of having our living quarters suspended in the sky. If you share this dream (who doesn't?), check out our list of some of the best treehouse rentals worth driving to from L.A. Oh, and happy adventuring!
7 amazing treehouse rentals in driving distance of L.A.
Treehouse Adventure (Brea)
45min from L.A.; $111
This backyard hangout is just a stone's throw from LA. Okay, only if you can throw a stone 45 minutes down the road, but still, it's close. The multi-level treehouse stars a rooftop patio among the branches and a twisty slide to get back to the ground quickly (which is everyone's childhood dream). You’ll also find a double bed and a small kitchen inside, with a private bathroom detached from the house.
Redwood Treehouse Santa Cruz Mountains (Watsonville)
5hr from L.A.; $158
Built by a stained glass artist, this treehouse has its main tree growing directly through the living area (and another through the bathroom!). There’s a comfy high-bed, a kitchen with a small stove and refrigerator, a full bathroom with a shower and toilet and a gas stove for heating, along with a TV and DVD player. There’s also a 103-degree hot tub on the premises for late night or early morning soaks.
Peaceful Treehouse with Ocean View (Aptos)
5hr 30min from L.A.; $787
A midcentury treehouse? We’re in love. The open kitchen, sweeping views and stylish furniture are far more dream house than rustic cabin, but there are still plenty of treehouse vibes with two levels of walkways to reach the home and a hammock on the patio. It’s easily the priciest pick on our list, but the three bedrooms help cushion the cost a little bit.
Treehouse (San Jose)
5hr 30min; $350
With sweeping views of Silicon Valley and a pair of lofted beds, this spot feels like the backyard clubhouse you always wanted to build. Wind up the spiral staircase and you’ll find tons of windows here, plus a full bathroom and kitchenette.
Romantic Treehouse in the Redwoods (Santa Cruz)
5hr 45min; $380
This Santa Cruz property really emphasizes the “house” part of treehouse: Inside the two-room suite, which includes locally-sourced breakfasts from its B&B host, you’d easily mistake it for a comfy farmhouse. But it’s wholly unique from the outside, where it’s suspended 14 feet off the ground in a ring of redwoods.
A Treehouse in the Sky (Woodacre)
6hr 30min; $400
You’ll get the best of both worlds with this rental: A three-bedroom with spacious amenities, plus a beautiful treehouse perched 80 feet above the redwoods. Cross the suspension bridge and you’ll have access to a hardwood hideaway with a lofted California king bed.
Danehill Hygge House (Nicasio)
6hr 30min; $500
This cozy treehouse isn’t entirely secluded, but it’s definitely a retreat: The treehouse is actually a signature suite at the larger Danehill Manor resort. You’ll find a queen bed plus a private bathroom and shower in your mid-tree abode, but there are plenty of other amenities on the rest of the reservoir-front property, including dining experiences, horsemanship, dog training, massages, yoga and meditation (though all for an extra cost).
So you want to get away—really get away—from L.A. Thankfully, these secluded Airbnbs should do the trick. We've scoured the region for some spots where you'll find peace and quiet, and plenty of open space that's second maybe only to camping. And maybe the most magical quality: They're all within a three-hour drive of L.A., and none will maroon you in the middle of nowhere.