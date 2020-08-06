9 secluded Airbnbs within a couple hours of Los Angeles
Find peace and quiet—and plenty of open space—at these secluded Airbnbs within three hours of L.A.
So you want to get away—really get away—from L.A. We’re talking a “hop in the car, pick up some groceries and never have to interact with other people” kind of getaway. But most vacation rentals in our favorite day trip destinations simply won’t do: Cozy cabins in the mountains are right on top of each other, as are most Palm Springs hotels and houses.
Thankfully, these secluded Airbnbs should really do the trick. We’ve scoured the region for some incredible spots where you’ll find peace and quiet, and plenty of open space that’s second maybe only to camping. And maybe the most magical quality: They’re all within a three-hour drive of L.A., and none will maroon you in the middle of nowhere. That sounds pretty damn fine to us. So get out of town. We think you’re going to like it.
Just a quick note: We’ve included a couple of guest houses in our list, but all of them are detached from the main house and offer a separate entry and private amenities.
9 secluded Airbnbs near L.A.
A birdhouse in Topanga
45min from Downtown L.A.; $143
Topanga is full of charming hideaways, but we think this 1923 cottage, dubbed “the Birdhouse,” makes for a particularly enticing retreat. The interior is bright but cozy, with floor-to-ceiling views of the hillside from the bedroom plus a wraparound deck. You’ll even find a private trailhead on the property.
An orchard escape in Ojai
1hr 30min from L.A.; $143
This one-bedroom guest cottage doesn’t sit too far from the property’s main house, but we think you’ll barely notice it: The leafy patio overlooks a gorgeous orchard and mountain view at the end of a private road.
A private hillside in Santa Paula
1hr 30min from L.A.; $205
You’ll have the hillside to yourself in this two-bedroom home just east of Ojai. The red barn-like cottage sits on an eight-acre ranch, complete with a private tennis/pickleball/basketball court. Of course, if you’re all about relaxation, you can just stick to the covered patio or the fire pit.
A stone cottage near Solvang
1hr 45min from L.A.; $246
This adorable studio south of Solvang sits on the same sprawling piece of property as the main house, but, well, that’s basically the only other thing around. Being on a 20-acre vinyard has its perks, too: You can roam the property, say hi to the horses and expect fresh farm eggs provided to your room.
A geodesic dome in Palm Springs
2hr from L.A.; $236
Feel like a Bond villain or a jetsetting hermit in this glassy geodesic dome just outside of Palm Springs. You’ll find the three-bedroom home at the end of a dirt road, with wind turbines, mountains and mostly open desert as a backdrop from the main 26-foot-tall living area.
A jackrabbit cabin in Wonder Valley
2hr 45min from L.A.; $125
Rugged mountains, a huge expanse of sky with twinkling stars come nightfall, incredible sunsets... this is your little slice of secluded desert heaven. Sure it’s not super luxe but really, you’re here for the isolation, right? And by the way, those views are best enjoyed from the cowboy pool, outside on the sand. Lush.
A sprawling dome retreat in Yucca Valley
2hr 30min from L.A.; $285
You’ll see nothing but mountains and sandy hillsides in every direction if you stay at this desert dome, even though you’re only minutes from the highway. It’s as well-appointed as it is seemingly isolated: A bright, beautiful midcentury-inspired interior with wood accents overflows into a patio with an outdoor fireplace that overlooks the 112-acre property. Now this is peace and quiet.
A rustic cabin in Joshua Tree
3hr from L.A.; $98
This cabin may not be huge, but it sits on five acres of beautiful desert wilderness. The superbly restored 1955 structure balances the rustic (an outhouse and a roofless shower) with the contemporary (Wi-Fi and air conditioning). Can’t sit still? Spend the day hiking: You’re only minutes from the entrance to Joshua Tree.
A peacock haven in Nipomo
3hr from L.A.; $179
Situated on the southern edge of San Luis Obispo County, this two-bedroom guest house is like something out of a dream. A really, really lovely dream. We’re talking rolling hills, free-roaming peacocks, a hammock and a sizable spa. You can even roam the 50-acre property and pick some fruit. And why wouldn’t you?
