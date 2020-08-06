9 secluded Airbnbs within a couple hours of Los Angeles

So you want to get away—really get away—from L.A. We’re talking a “hop in the car, pick up some groceries and never have to interact with other people” kind of getaway. But most vacation rentals in our favorite day trip destinations simply won’t do: Cozy cabins in the mountains are right on top of each other, as are most Palm Springs hotels and houses.

Thankfully, these secluded Airbnbs should really do the trick. We’ve scoured the region for some incredible spots where you’ll find peace and quiet, and plenty of open space that’s second maybe only to camping. And maybe the most magical quality: They’re all within a three-hour drive of L.A., and none will maroon you in the middle of nowhere. That sounds pretty damn fine to us. So get out of town. We think you’re going to like it.

Just a quick note: We’ve included a couple of guest houses in our list, but all of them are detached from the main house and offer a separate entry and private amenities.

Here’s what you should know about traveling to and from L.A. right now.

