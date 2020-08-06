Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right 9 secluded Airbnbs within a couple hours of Los Angeles
Isolate in Style Large House 3 Bedrms on 5 acres
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

9 secluded Airbnbs within a couple hours of Los Angeles

Find peace and quiet—and plenty of open space—at these secluded Airbnbs within three hours of L.A.

By Michael Juliano
Advertising

So you want to get away—really get away—from L.A. We’re talking a “hop in the car, pick up some groceries and never have to interact with other people” kind of getaway. But most vacation rentals in our favorite day trip destinations simply won’t do: Cozy cabins in the mountains are right on top of each other, as are most Palm Springs hotels and houses.

Thankfully, these secluded Airbnbs should really do the trick. We’ve scoured the region for some incredible spots where you’ll find peace and quiet, and plenty of open space that’s second maybe only to camping. And maybe the most magical quality: They’re all within a three-hour drive of L.A., and none will maroon you in the middle of nowhere. That sounds pretty damn fine to us. So get out of town. We think you’re going to like it.

Just a quick note: We’ve included a couple of guest houses in our list, but all of them are detached from the main house and offer a separate entry and private amenities.

Here’s what you should know about traveling to and from L.A. right now.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

9 secluded Airbnbs near L.A.

Canyon Romance at the "Birdhouse".
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A birdhouse in Topanga

45min from Downtown L.A.; $143

Topanga is full of charming hideaways, but we think this 1923 cottage, dubbed “the Birdhouse,” makes for a particularly enticing retreat. The interior is bright but cozy, with floor-to-ceiling views of the hillside from the bedroom plus a wraparound deck. You’ll even find a private trailhead on the property.

Book online
Beautiful Views - Private East End Cottage
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

An orchard escape in Ojai

1hr 30min from L.A.; $143

This one-bedroom guest cottage doesn’t sit too far from the property’s main house, but we think you’ll barely notice it: The leafy patio overlooks a gorgeous orchard and mountain view at the end of a private road.

Book online
Advertising
Gorgeous Home Under Topas w/Baby Grand & Tennis Ct
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A private hillside in Santa Paula

1hr 30min from L.A.; $205

You’ll have the hillside to yourself in this two-bedroom home just east of Ojai. The red barn-like cottage sits on an eight-acre ranch, complete with a private tennis/pickleball/basketball court. Of course, if you’re all about relaxation, you can just stick to the covered patio or the fire pit.

Book online
Papillion Rouge Stone Cottage
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A stone cottage near Solvang

1hr 45min from L.A.; $246

This adorable studio south of Solvang sits on the same sprawling piece of property as the main house, but, well, that’s basically the only other thing around. Being on a 20-acre vinyard has its perks, too: You can roam the property, say hi to the horses and expect fresh farm eggs provided to your room.

Book online
Advertising
Isolate in Style Large House 3 Bedrms on 5 acres
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A geodesic dome in Palm Springs

2hr from L.A.; $236

Feel like a Bond villain or a jetsetting hermit in this glassy geodesic dome just outside of Palm Springs. You’ll find the three-bedroom home at the end of a dirt road, with wind turbines, mountains and mostly open desert as a backdrop from the main 26-foot-tall living area.

Book online
Airbnb
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A jackrabbit cabin in Wonder Valley

2hr 45min from L.A.; $125

Rugged mountains, a huge expanse of sky with twinkling stars come nightfall, incredible sunsets... this is your little slice of secluded desert heaven. Sure it’s not super luxe but really, you’re here for the isolation, right? And by the way, those views are best enjoyed from the cowboy pool, outside on the sand. Lush.

Book online
Advertising
Hawkeye Dome
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A sprawling dome retreat in Yucca Valley

2hr 30min from L.A.; $285

You’ll see nothing but mountains and sandy hillsides in every direction if you stay at this desert dome, even though you’re only minutes from the highway. It’s as well-appointed as it is seemingly isolated: A bright, beautiful midcentury-inspired interior with wood accents overflows into a patio with an outdoor fireplace that overlooks the 112-acre property. Now this is peace and quiet. 

Book online
Joshua Tree Homesteader Cabin in Joshua Tree, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A rustic cabin in Joshua Tree

3hr from L.A.; $98

This cabin may not be huge, but it sits on five acres of beautiful desert wilderness. The superbly restored 1955 structure balances the rustic (an outhouse and a roofless shower) with the contemporary (Wi-Fi and air conditioning). Can’t sit still? Spend the day hiking: You’re only minutes from the entrance to Joshua Tree.

Book online
Advertising
Peacock Hill Fruit Farm
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

A peacock haven in Nipomo

3hr from L.A.; $179

Situated on the southern edge of San Luis Obispo County, this two-bedroom guest house is like something out of a dream. A really, really lovely dream. We’re talking rolling hills, free-roaming peacocks, a hammock and a sizable spa. You can even roam the 50-acre property and pick some fruit. And why wouldn’t you?

Book online

Looking for more escapes?

Recommended More from Christmas

    More from Christmas

      All Christmas

      You may also like

        Advertising