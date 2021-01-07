9 cozy cabins near L.A. that you can rent on Airbnb

Plan a weekend getaway from Los Angeles to one of these rustic Airbnbs just a few hours away

Southern California is home to some breathtakingly beautiful scenery, and you can spend a weekend amongst it in one of these cabins near L.A. Take your pick from authentic log cabins in dense pine forests, bohemian Joshua Tree homesteads in the desert and cozy ski resorts where you can cuddle up by the fireplace after a day on the slopes.

Airbnb offers endless quirky accommodation options (hot tub overlooking giant sequoias, anyone?) and often, its hosts will offer great tips on things to do in the area. We've put together our selection of some of the best Airbnb cabins for weekend getaways from L.A., which means the next time you travel, you won't have to spend hours deliberating.

Some of our activity recommendations in this story may be currently closed. Here’s what you need to know about traveling in Southern California right now.

