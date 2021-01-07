9 cozy cabins near L.A. that you can rent on Airbnb
Plan a weekend getaway from Los Angeles to one of these rustic Airbnbs just a few hours away
Southern California is home to some breathtakingly beautiful scenery, and you can spend a weekend amongst it in one of these cabins near L.A. Take your pick from authentic log cabins in dense pine forests, bohemian Joshua Tree homesteads in the desert and cozy ski resorts where you can cuddle up by the fireplace after a day on the slopes.
Airbnb offers endless quirky accommodation options (hot tub overlooking giant sequoias, anyone?) and often, its hosts will offer great tips on things to do in the area. We've put together our selection of some of the best Airbnb cabins for weekend getaways from L.A., which means the next time you travel, you won't have to spend hours deliberating.
Cabins near L.A. on Airbnb
Log Cabin in the Woods in Pine Mountain Club, CA
It's hard to believe that just 90 minutes north of Los Angeles, you could find yourself sipping wine in front of a roaring fire at this authentic log cabin. Hosts have purposely made this space a digital-free experience to help guests unwind, which means no WiFi or TV. Instead, you'll have board games, puzzles, a gas BBQ and ice cream maker, and countless hiking trails through old-growth forest on your doorstep. From $233 per night
Joshua Tree Homesteader Cabin in Joshua Tree, CA
If snow’s really not your thing, rent out this restored cabin on five acres of desert wilderness. Can't sit still? Spend the day hiking—keep an eye out for wildlife like cottontails, roadrunners and tortoises. In the evening, build a bonfire to keep warm and watch as a vibrant sunset gives way to a seemingly endless blanket of stars. Though it feels remote, it’s just a short drive away from local landmarks like the Integratron, Joshua Tree National Park and Pappy & Harriet’s. From $115 per night
A-Frame Packed With Panoramic Mountain Views in Running Springs, CA
Conveniently located near Big Bear Lake, Lake Arrowhead and Snow Valley Mountain Resort, this A-frame cabin makes an ideal home base for a weekend playing in the snow. Ski or snowboard at Snow Valley, ride tubes or sleds at Grizzly Ridge Tubing Park or soar above the forest floor with Action Zipline Tours. After a day full of activity, you’ll be relieved to return to your jazzy bolt-hole and sink into the plush California King bed in the loft. From $82 per night
Cabin in the Giant Sequoias in Springville, CA
Though this wood-paneled cabin is certainly cute, it pales in comparison to the natural beauty of the giant Sequoias surrounding it. The fifth largest tree in the world—the Alonzo Stagg Tree—and secluded Poppy Lake are both just a short hike away. Strap on a pair of snowshoes or cross country skis to explore the winter wonderland, then return to the cabin to soak your weary muscles in the three-person spa. From $199 per night
Topanga Creekside Cabin in Topanga, CA
Just on the edge of the Westside, this Topanga hideaway provides a lovely escape for city dwellers who only have time for a short trip. At just 240 square feet, it certainly qualifies as a tiny house, but feels cozy rather than cramped. You’ll find a cute little creek and mini farm with chickens, ducks and goats on the property. From $104 per night
Rock Reach House in Yucca Valley, CA
The contrast between the home’s minimalist architecture and perch atop weathered boulders dotted with pinon pines creates remarkable curb appeal—if there were a curb in the desert, that is. If there architecture weren’t enough to convince you to visit, consider the four-person hot tub, stargazing platform with loungers, outdoor fireplace and enormous steel deck. Just, uh, prepare to break the bank staying here. From $1,171 per night
Treehaus Chalet in Big Bear Lake, CA
This renovated 1960s chalet boasts panoramic views of the ski slopes, a rustic stone fireplace, a foosball table and a 4K smart TV. In other words, everything you need for a cozy winter weekend. Snow Summit Resort is right around the corner and there's enough space to camp out in the back yard but we wouldn’t blame you for wanting a weekend full of Netflix and chilling by the fire. From $264 per night
Off-Grid Tiny House at Spirit Walk in Wofford Heights, CA
This solar-powered tiny house feels almost like camping—just with a more comfortable bed. Sunlight streaming into the lofted bedroom will wake you up in the morning. Spend the day exploring the pristine surroundings, then come back to the campsite to grill your dinner in the communal fire pit and gaze up at the twinkling stars. From $108 per night
Ojai Outpost in Ojai, CA
Drive down a private dirt road to find this secluded redwood cabin directly across from the pristine Ojai Meadows Preserve. Rustic design elements like a farmhouse sink, porthole window and hammock swing give the cabin a bohemian feel. Outdoorsy guests might want to hike nearby trails to catch the sun setting over the Topatopa Mountains before sinking into bed in the loft bedroom. From $95 per night
