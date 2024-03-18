We’ll just come right out with it: The Grove is where locals go to drink. Miami’s most walkable neighborhood touts a quaint concentration of sports bars, neighborhood go-to's, classy craft cocktail joints and cute rooftops—without the pretentiousness, unruly crowds, covers (most of the time) and all of the other things you just don’t want to put up with when you’ve lived here long enough. It’s why this particular neighborhood is our go-to for a good time, or even just to spend time.

You’ll find spots to drink pitchers of beer and tropical punches in plastic cups as well as rare vintage wines and premium craft cocktails, and it's as family-friendly as it is perfect for a chill night out with friends. There are bars that the entire city would probably start a GoFundMe for if ever they were at risk of closing (’Cudas and Sandbar, we’re looking at you!). Newer bars also cater to specific types of spirits, like vermouths or mezcals. Want to plan the perfect bar crawl through the Grove? Here’s your definitive guide to the best bars in Coconut Grove right now.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Coconut Grove