Taurus doubles as two things: a beloved neighborhood spot and a no-frills grotto for whiskey connoisseurs. Open since 1969, this is the Grove’s oldest bar, stocking over 100 whiskeys and 70 beers along its shelves and taps, not including the rare casks they often get their hands on. Locals pack the place on Tuesdays for trivia, Thursdays for comedy night and any night for a bit of nostalgia while sipping Moose Juice, the neighborhood’s signature drink. (We miss you, Mr. Moe’s).
Time Out tip: Since Ariete Hospitality Group took over the kitchen, it’s been a hotspot for greasy bar bite goodness and tons of pop-ups. Right now, get your hands on some smokey, dripping brisket from Chef Mel’s Texas-style BBQ.