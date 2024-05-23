After a few glasses of tempranillo at Vinya on Miracle Mile (just “sampling,” of course), I’ve found myself on the verge of lisping. Less because of my consumption, and more because I have convinced myself that I am, in fact, in Spain. In actual fact, I am not in Spain, but in Coral Gables, a neighborhood marked by picturesque Mediterranean Revival-style architecture, open promenades and a certain “chispa” that teases you on the streets, but appears in full force throughout the neighborhood’s many bars.

This is a locals’ neighborhood, and a beautiful one at that, offering a sampler platter of cocktail lounges, beer halls and wine bars, pouring over with power lunchers and brunchers, happy hour regulars and tipsy night owls at any given time. This is especially prevalent around Miracle Mile, one of Time Out’s coolest streets in the world, and just one of 20 things to do in this historic slice of Miami. If you’ve exhausted Coconut Grove’s watering holes and aren’t feeling a rowdy South Beach or Wynwood night, here are the best bars in Coral Gables for both chill and funky nights.