Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Airbnb South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

Amazing Airbnb South Beach homes you can rent

These are the best Airbnb South Beach homes you can rent right now in Miami—no matter your taste, budget or style

Written by
Ryan Pfeffer
Contributor
Lola Christina Alao
Advertising

So you’re looking for the best Airbnb South Beach homes you can rent right now? Maybe you’re rounding up the gals for a bachelorette party, or perhaps you’re just insanely sick of winter. There is no shortage of amazing Airbnb Miami homes available in this city and, obviously, the best Miami hotels are stunning. But if you want to stay in South Beach, there is a strong case to be made for Airbnb. Hotels in these parts will cost you a pretty penny, while an Airbnb will generally be much more affordable and give you the freedom to let loose without having to worry about being silently judged by the concierge.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to South Beach, Miami

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

South Beach Airbnb Homes

Cozy loft
Supplied by Airbnb

1. Cozy loft

Here, you'll find the view to top all views, an amazing 180-degree westbound view which allows you to see the beautiful city of Miami. You'll only be a short walk away from must see spots like Ocean Drive, Washington Ave, Miami Beach Marina, South Pointe Pier and Lincoln Road Mall – as well as bus and free trolley stops, supermarkets and pharmacies.

Read more
Book Now
Ocean drive apartment
Supplied by Airbnb

2. Ocean drive apartment

This is like something out of a magazine, so as you can probably imagine. It won't come cheap. This ocean drive apartment, however, will make that splurging so worthwhile. It's fully furnished, which means it has a modern feel and all the amenities you'd possible need. Plus you'll even have access to a gym and roof top pool for those lazy days.

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Two-bedroom beauty
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

3. Two-bedroom beauty

This clean, neat space sleeps four with its three beds—two of you won’t even have to share one. You’ll get the whole place to yourself (plus the host is a certified Superhost) and you’re super close to the beach and Joe’s Stone Crab—yum. Wifi and a washer/dryer? Check and check.

Read more
Book Now
Tropical studio
Supplied by Airbnb

4. Tropical studio

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a design geek, then look no further. Designed in 1942 by Albert Anis, one of the top Art Deco architects, this is the place to be. It was renovated in 1994, which means it still has a historical feel with modern elements. You'll also find a beautiful garden and swimming pool here, perfect for those days you don't feel like exploring. But if you do, the beach, restaurants and grocery stores are an easy walkable distance. 

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Oceanfront condo
Supplied by Airbnb

5. Oceanfront condo

You have access to everything at this beach front condomonium. You'll be sharing three pools with the 1 Hotel, which means ample space. It was recently renovated in 2021 so you can expect a modern feel to this condo. Perfect for a solo traveller or a couple.

Read more
Book Now
Contemporary glam
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. Contemporary glam

Feel like you’re spending the night in a Z Gallerie store, surrounded by shiny furniture and velvet and leather things to sit and lie on. Plus, there are so many actual mirrors. If sleek and pristine is your vibe, this one’s for you. The kitchen is so clean and comfortable, you might even consider cooking for once on vacation.

Read more
Book Now
Advertising
Private tropical oasis
Supplied by Airbnb

7. Private tropical oasis

The Mimo bungalow is what dreams are made of. Here, you'll have an outdoor oasis filled with tropical greenery, over 20 fruits trees, a gorgeous pergola and private pool. And you'll be pleased to know that according to the reviews, the bungalow looks just like the pictures. It's also close to many great restaurants and the city life you come to Miami for,

Read more
Book Now
For the movie buffs
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

8. For the movie buffs

Your South Beach movie fantasies will be mildly fulfilled in this private apartment fit for Tony Montana’s hip, would-be kid. Though if Scarface isn’t your thing, there’s a poster of The Birdcage hanging in the living room. The seminal ’90s flick was filmed just below where you’ll be staying at the Carlyle. White with pops of red is the color scheme of choice and the full kitchen will help you cook when you need to save a few.

Read more
BOOK NOW
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more options on the water?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.