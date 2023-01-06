Bar Lab just opened a new rooftop cocktail bar in Wynwood

With bars in South Beach, Downtown, Miami Beach—not to mention New York, Chicago and L.A.—it was only a matter of time before Bar Lab made its mark in Wynwood. Higher Ground, from the talented team behind Broken Shaker (and Margot and 27 Restaurant), is now officially open at Arlo Wynwood, following a successful soft launch during Art Basel 2022.

The third-floor rooftop bar and cocktail lounge draw from the outdoor setups in Sao Paolo, Brazil, filled with pockets of greenery and a large seagrape tree as its central seating area. Not unlike the Shaker with its menagerie of lawn sofas, Adirondack chairs and various loungers, Higher Ground invites folks to kick back at its hand-painted benches, swings and chaises spread out across the outdoor space’s more than 3,000 square feet. An eight-person bar, billiard room and additional seating are available inside.

Photograph: Richard Alvarez

Known for innovation, Bar Lab Hospitality tapped its global beverage director Christine Wiseman to craft a cocktail program that complements Higher Ground’s South American vibes. “I wanted Higher Ground to evoke the spirituality, sights, colors and sense of wonder you find in the jungles of Latin America,” says Wiseman. “We drew inspiration from the drinks and ingredients spanning across countries such as Colombia, Peru and Mexico.” Expect to find cocktails mixed with herbal elixirs, exotic infusions and freshly pressed juices.

Chef Brad Kilgore oversees downstairs restaurant MaryGold's Florida Brasserie and is behind Higher Ground’s cocktail-friendly noshes, a mix of rotating raw bar items and small plates. There’s a local crudo with an aji pepper sauce, shrimp cocktail, beef tartare and oysters, which are offered in various preparations.

Crowds are already gathering at the Wynwood bar, with even larger turnouts expected once High Ground launches programming—think Italian disco nights and immersive art experiences. This is Wynwood, after all.