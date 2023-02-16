These Miami hotels and spas earned five stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2023

The 2023 Forbes Travel Guide dropped this week, and Miami has made quite the showing. From Brickell Key to Sunny Isles, six hotels and resorts were awarded five stars—the guide’s highest honor. Ten additional Miami hotels earned four stars, and four more were given “recommended” nods.

This year, inspectors from the longrunning Forbes Travel Guide anonymously visited, tested and rated nearly 2,000 luxury hotels, restaurants and spas based on as many as 900 objective standards—everything from noise reduction and water quality to use of outdoor space. With an emphasis on exceptional service, only the very best achieved the coveted five stars.

When it comes to ultra-luxe spas, Miami also shone bright this year, with four spas earning the five-star distinction and seven more earning four stars. As for luxury hotel restaurants, just one Miami dining destination got the top honor in 2023.Check out the full list of Forbes’ Miami distinctions below.

2023 Forbes Travel Guide Miami Award Winners

Photograph: Courtesy The Setai

Hotels

Five Stars

Four Stars

Recommended

Photograph: Christian Horan The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Spas

Five Stars

Four Stars

Photograph: Jeffery A. Salter N by NAOE

Restaurants

Five Stars

Four Stars

Recommended