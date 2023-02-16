These Miami hotels and spas earned five stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2023

[title]
The 2023 Forbes Travel Guide dropped this week, and Miami has made quite the showing. From Brickell Key to Sunny Isles, six hotels and resorts were awarded five stars—the guide’s highest honor. Ten additional Miami hotels earned four stars, and four more were given “recommended” nods.
This year, inspectors from the longrunning Forbes Travel Guide anonymously visited, tested and rated nearly 2,000 luxury hotels, restaurants and spas based on as many as 900 objective standards—everything from noise reduction and water quality to use of outdoor space. With an emphasis on exceptional service, only the very best achieved the coveted five stars.
When it comes to ultra-luxe spas, Miami also shone bright this year, with four spas earning the five-star distinction and seven more earning four stars. As for luxury hotel restaurants, just one Miami dining destination got the top honor in 2023.Check out the full list of Forbes’ Miami distinctions below.
2023 Forbes Travel Guide Miami Award Winners
Hotels
Five Stars
- Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach
- Faena Hotel Miami Beach
- Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
- Mandarin Oriental, Miami
- The Setai, Miami Beach
- The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Four Stars
- 1 Hotel South Beach
- Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
- Fisher Island Club Hotel & Resort
- Four Seasons Hotel Miami
- The Miami Beach EDITION
- The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami
- The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami
- The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami
- The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach
- Trump International Beach Resort Miami
- Trump National Doral Miami
Recommended
Spas
Five Stars
- Acqualina Spa
- The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
- The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami
- The St. Regis Spa at Bal Harbour
Four Stars
- Aquanox Spa
- Lapis The Spa at Fontainebleau
- The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach
- The Spa at Carillon Miami Beach
- The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION
- Tierra Santa Healing House
- Valmont for The Spa at The Setai, Miami Beach
Restaurants
Five Stars
Four Stars
Recommended
- Bourbon Steak, Miami by Michael Mina
- Hakkasan Miami
- Il Mulino New York
- Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club (New for 2023)
- MATADOR ROOM
- Scarpetta Miami Beach