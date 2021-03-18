It’s official, Miami—Time Out Market has (finally!) reopened.

As for 4pm today, March 18, we’ll be back in the swing of things with all of your favorite Miami chefs and restaurants ready to serve the delicious eats we all missed so much. You’ll recognize several of your day-one favorites, including Peruvian spot 33 Kitchen, Vietnamese staple Pho Mo, vegan darling Love Life Cafe and pizza star Peace Pie. Azucar ice cream and Bachour bakery will, of course, continue to rule the dessert scene at the Market with irresistible sweets.

And let us introduce you to a few new friends who we’re sure you’re going to love: La Santa Taqueria, Omar Montero’s vibrant taco spot; S&D Burger, doling out classic backyard burgers; and Hapa Kitchen & Eatery, home to some incredible Hawaii-inspired eats.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you and welcome you back this weekend. We’ll be showering you with specials, like brunch and happy hour, and treating you to DJ sets, surprise performances and more. Join us on Saturday and Sunday for our Love Local pop-ups, welcoming some of Miami’s independent businesses to share their shoppable items with you for a limited time.

A few housekeeping things before we get the party started: Masks will be required to move about the space and social-distancing rules will be enforced—because no one likes a crowd. We’ve also made everything touchless for you and ask that you download our Time Out Market app to order. It’s easy and saves you an extra trip to the bar. Who doesn’t love that?

Speaking of which, it’s about that time now—happy hour is minutes away and there’s a cocktail with our name on it.

