Time Out readers weigh in on Miami's 2023 highlights

Since the pandemic, it's been a whirlwind few years for Miami and Florida in general, but 2023 really threw us for a tizzy. Our restaurant scene? Blowing up in the best way possible. Craft cocktails? You don't have to leave town anymore to find them! And our arts and culture scene is refining itself little by little, offering a little something for everyone, whether via museums or all the great things to do in Miami – especially this upcoming winter.

It's also been a wild year for Florida politics, particularly in Miami: book bans brought on by parents at local schools, affronts on LGBTQ+ rights, and a starting lineup of city officials that are being called out to and looked into on a local, state and federal level for corruption. Ah, the Sunshine State. Don't just take it from us, take it from our readers. We asked them, "What’s your favorite thing that’s happened in Miami this year?" From the facetious to the serious to the fun-loving, here's what they had to say.

1. "RHouse winning the battle against the drag ban!"

In late July 2022, Governer Ron DeSantis filed a state complaint against RHouse for conducting its drag shows in the presence of minors, stating it "corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency." RHouse faced a possibly having its license revoked, potentially putting it out of business. After a year-long battle, a resolution was reached in November. R House agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and bar anyone under 18 from entering. And thank the gods of RuPaul, the show went on.

2. "The opening of Miami’s largest experimental alternative art space in February"



For 25 years, Locust Projects has been helping to shape Miami's art scene by holding space for alternative, experimental artists. And, as they pointed out to us on Facebook, as of February, the nonprofit has been able to hold even more space – as they've moved into a bigger home on 297 NE 69th St.

3. "When the Basel traffic went away"



We don't need to elaborate here. Basel traffic is literally THE WORST. And while the traffic is always noticeably worse between November and March, nothing compares to that week, where you'll probably see more road then Rembrant.

4. The Golden Girls Kitchen

The Golden Girls Kitchen made its debut in November, ensuring we all got a slice of fabulous retirement pie, er, cheesecake. It's open through the 31st, so there's still time to check it out! Besides that, the next immersive dining experience to pop up in Miami will be the Malibu Barbie Café.

5. Factory Town

Who knew Hialeah was such a draw for ravers and house heads? With shows put on by Link Miami Rebels, Factory Town is always a good time, whether you show up for Halloween, New Year's Eve, Art Basel, III Joints or any other music festival this raw warehouse spread puts on.

6. The Lifetime Miami Marathon

After training for months on end, runners take to the streets every year for the Run Miami Marathon. This event is huge for both amateur athletes and their sign-holding fans, as participants race over bayside bridges to South Beach and even all the way to the Grove.

7. Calling out corruption in Miami – and maybe winning

Miami's never really had a clean bill of moral health, and this year that reality has come crashing down so much so that no one can turn a blind eye. Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla was arrested on bribery and money laundering charges and ex Republican presidential candidate and Miami mayor Francis Suarez is currently under both an FBI and state ethics investigation for accepting money and F1 tickets from local businessmen and developers – amongst other accusations.

As the above drama folds out, we do have one semi-resolution. Commissioner Joe Corollo was found liable in a federal civil lawsuit brought by the owners of The Burlington Group, a real estate development company that owns a lot of the real estate on 8th street where favorite restaurants, bars and local brands sit. Now, who's paying his $42 million fine and legal fees? We'll let you take a wild guess, because as of right now, it's not Joe.