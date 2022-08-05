Ah, Coconut Grove, that laidback, waterfront neighborhood just south of central Miami where hippies and weirdos chill in a sleepy downtown. Or at least, that’s how it was so unbelievably recently. Seriously, in the past couple of years, Coconut Grove has gone from a good spot for a lazy bike ride or a cold brew at a low-key Miami coffee shop to a neighborhood full of seriously great dining options, including more than one of Miami’s Michelin-starred restaurants. You still might find the weirdos doing their thing under the long branches of a banyan tree, but you’ll also find some of the best spots for brunch, a much-awarded Mexican spot, an incredible Cuban-American diner and high-end restaurants as good as anywhere in town.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Coconut Grove