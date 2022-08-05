Chef Michael Beltran’s experiments with Cuban food earned him a Michelin star for combining all sorts of flavor profiles and cooking methods to yield an innovative menu that’s exciting to navigate. Those willing to try something entirely new will be rewarded, especially with the pressed duck that’s both a tableside show and one of the best dishes in Miami.
Ah, Coconut Grove, that laidback, waterfront neighborhood just south of central Miami where hippies and weirdos chill in a sleepy downtown. Or at least, that’s how it was so unbelievably recently. Seriously, in the past couple of years, Coconut Grove has gone from a good spot for a lazy bike ride or a cold brew at a low-key Miami coffee shop to a neighborhood full of seriously great dining options, including more than one of Miami’s Michelin-starred restaurants. You still might find the weirdos doing their thing under the long branches of a banyan tree, but you’ll also find some of the best spots for brunch, a much-awarded Mexican spot, an incredible Cuban-American diner and high-end restaurants as good as anywhere in town.
