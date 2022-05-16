Inside and out, Juvia remains one of the city’s most stylish restaurants. Outside, there's a garden wall on one side and views down Lincoln Road to the ocean on the other. Above, it’s nothing but that robin’s-egg blue Miami Beach sky. While the chic indoors features floor-to-ceiling windows that give the place the feel of a perch above the city. Executive chef Sunny Oh teams up with pastry chef Gregory Gourreau to put out one of the priciest Sunday-only brunch menus—$82 for the wagyu picanha makes $34 for a roasted cauliflower seem reasonable—so be sure to splurge for the $35 bottomless drinks to make the bill go down easier.