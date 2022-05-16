Miami
Timeout

Serena at the Moxy South Beach
Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

The 10 best rooftop brunches in Miami

The sun’s out, the bellinis are chilled, and the top is officially popped for a rooftop brunch, Miami.

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
In a city that’s serious about brunch—in Miami it’s as much a lifestyle as it is a meal—it makes sense that we’ve got weekend morning restaurants with views for days. These Miami rooftop spots serve up the traditional benedicts and syrup-drenched pancakes, but, like the city itself, you’ll also find a decidedly international flair in our top-floor brunches. So take the elevator up to the roof, because it’s Sunday morning, or maybe even again Sunday afternoon, and all that sun and bottomless bellinis are waiting for you at a rooftop brunch, Miami.

RECOMMENDED: The best bottomless brunches in Miami

Best rooftop brunch in Miami

Juvia
Photograph: Courtesy Juvia

1. Juvia

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Inside and out, Juvia remains one of the city’s most stylish restaurants. Outside, there's a garden wall on one side and views down Lincoln Road to the ocean on the other. Above, it’s nothing but that robin’s-egg blue Miami Beach sky. While the chic indoors features floor-to-ceiling windows that give the place the feel of a perch above the city. Executive chef Sunny Oh teams up with pastry chef Gregory Gourreau to put out one of the priciest Sunday-only brunch menus—$82 for the wagyu picanha makes $34 for a roasted cauliflower seem reasonable—so be sure to splurge for the $35 bottomless drinks to make the bill go down easier.

Serena
Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

2. Serena

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • South Beach

Serena takes inspiration behind the lazy Sunday morning meals had in Mexico, with lots of open-air, garden-esque areas for your crew to chill for a good part of the day. At the helm is Scott Linquist, who’s filled the menu with Mexican classics, like huevos rancheros and chilaquiles, and also puts his skills to spicing up brunch standbys, like french toast with tres leches.

Tea Room
Photograph: Anthony Nader/52 Chefs

3. Tea Room

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Forty floors above Brickell is a secret door hiding the city's only "Asian Night Brunch." It runs from 6pm to 11 pm Thursday through Sunday, timed to brunch hours in Hong Kong, for $88 per person. Aside from perhaps the best city views in Miami, you’ll also get sushi rolls, Korean short ribs and bananas foster cake.

The Citadel
Photograph: Karli Evans

4. The Citadel

  • Restaurants
  • Food court
  • Little River

Leave behind the order-from-counters concept down below and journey up to this food hall’s rooftop, where you can order from any of the vendors. There’s a casual, unadorned vibe up here, meaning there’s at least one rooftop brunch in Miami where wearing haute couture is optional.

vista
Photograph: Courtesy vista

5. vista

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Buena Vista
  • price 2 of 4

Just north of the Design District, Vista’s outdoor area feels like the garden dining nook you’d design for your mansion—leafy plants creeping up walls, cushy seating and a massive banyan tree likely as old as the city. Dinner here is Mediterranean, but it's more traditional at brunch, with salmon avocado toast, a veggie omelet, and a benedict with brisket.

ETARU Hallandale
Photograph: Courtesy ETARU Hallandale

6. ETARU Hallandale

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • price 3 of 4

Sixty-five bucks gets you access to a sushi and robatayaki spread, which comes with a side of expansive views of the beachfront in Hallandale (just across the Miami-Dade County line). That's relatively cheap for Miami when you consider it also comes with a welcome cocktail, a dessert platter and bottomless wines throughout.

Astra
Photograph: Courtesy Astra

7. Astra

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Head up to the Wynwood rooftop at Astra and it’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a stylish Greek lounge. A big one too—350 seats spread out over 10,000 square feet, with lots of little loungy nooks to nibble casually from an á la carte Greek-inspired brunch menu where the whole grilled fish is a headliner.

Rosa Sky Rooftop Bar & Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy Rosa Sky/Steffen Cherry

8. Rosa Sky Rooftop Bar & Lounge

The meal at Rosa Sky that begins at noon and runs until 6pm on Sundays isn't called brunch—it's the Sunday Soirée. This makes sense for a spot that feels like a nightclub and rooftop bar sandwich, with bumping music and colored LEDs setting the tone. Be sure to order the—well, it doesn’t matter, because you’re here for that selfie. Everyone looks good against that Miami skyline.

Area 31
Photograph: Courtesy Area 31/Brett Fizgerald

9. Area 31

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

Up on the 16th floor of the EPIC Hotel are views worthy of the name. The menu is fairly traditional—pancakes, french toast, two eggs any style—but Turkey native chef Alex Olivier also offers a bit of an international flair to the menu with Korean short rib tacos, Basque-style grilled squid, and Mexican huevos estrellado.

