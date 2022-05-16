Inside and out, Juvia remains one of the city’s most stylish restaurants. Outside, there's a garden wall on one side and views down Lincoln Road to the ocean on the other. Above, it’s nothing but that robin’s-egg blue Miami Beach sky. While the chic indoors features floor-to-ceiling windows that give the place the feel of a perch above the city. Executive chef Sunny Oh teams up with pastry chef Gregory Gourreau to put out one of the priciest Sunday-only brunch menus—$82 for the wagyu picanha makes $34 for a roasted cauliflower seem reasonable—so be sure to splurge for the $35 bottomless drinks to make the bill go down easier.
In a city that’s serious about brunch—in Miami it’s as much a lifestyle as it is a meal—it makes sense that we’ve got weekend morning restaurants with views for days. These Miami rooftop spots serve up the traditional benedicts and syrup-drenched pancakes, but, like the city itself, you’ll also find a decidedly international flair in our top-floor brunches. So take the elevator up to the roof, because it’s Sunday morning, or maybe even again Sunday afternoon, and all that sun and bottomless bellinis are waiting for you at a rooftop brunch, Miami.
