Miami
Timeout

Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Photograph: Courtesy Redfish by Chef Adrianne

The best seafood restaurants in Miami for a fresh-caught meal

Get just-plucked oysters, fresh-caught fish and crabs straights out of the ocean at the best seafood restaurants in Miami

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b2956832-bd66-4a07-9b4e-a143c6156768.jpg
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Amber Love Bond
Living in a city mostly surrounded by water, it's no surprise that options abound for super-fresh seafood in Miami. Better yet, the 305 has an endless supply of quality spots where you can enjoy said ocean bounty. Think waterfront restaurants in Miami, fine-dining establishments and even a few Miami cocktail bars (hey, oysters count!). Those looking for surf n’ turf action —minus the turf—will find it in South Beach, Coconut Grove and so many other neighborhoods. So whether it's stone crabs you're seeking, a dozen bivalves to slurp with your martini or a piece of grilled fish to keep you diet in check, the best seafood restaurants in Miami have you covered.

RECOMMENDED: Explore more of the best restaurants in Miami

Best seafood restaurants in Miami

Mignonette
Photograph: Courtesy Mignonette/Tess Gostfrand

1. Mignonette

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Midtown
  • price 3 of 4

Downtown’s upscale seafood diner serves Miami’s freshest oysters, plus excellent fish and buttery Connecticut-style lobster rolls in a delightful, laid-back setting. Mignonette receives about eight varieties of West and East Coast oysters daily. To ensure that the bivalves sold pass the test, servers sample each oyster shipment to taste and study the merroir (like terroir for wine, it reveals how the ocean’s conditions affect the flavor and consistency) before each shift.

The River Seafood Oyster Bar
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Kent Wang

2. The River Seafood Oyster Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Now in larger location, River Oyster is the token spot for bivvalve-loving people thanks to an unbeatable happy hour: every day from 4:30pm to 7pm, oysters are just $1.50 each. During regular hours, the menu at this classic establishment covers the full seafood spectrum, from fresh and local to flown-in and wonderful, like their famous Kumamoto oysters from the West Coast. Whether it’s a simple crab cake or an elaborate shellfish platter stacked with shrimp, lobster and everything else, River Oyster always delivers.

Joe’s Stone Crab
Photograph: Alys Tomlinson

3. Joe’s Stone Crab

  • Restaurants
  • South of Fifth
  • price 3 of 4

South Florida’s most famous restaurant is practically a South Beach attraction. A strict no-reservation policy makes for frustratingly long wait times, but the people and celebrating watching make the hours (!) go by quickly. Be sure to visit during stone crab season (October through May) for a taste of their renowned claws and irresistible mustard dipping sauce.

The Spillover
Photograph: Courtesy The Spillover

4. The Spillover

  • Restaurants
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 3 of 4

Kush Hospitality’s surf n’ turf restaurant serves an assortment of delicious seafood dishes, including raw bar favorites and hearty fried fish like what you'll find in the grouper Reuben—made with Cajun seasoning, swiss cheese, homemade slaw, and of course LoKal sauce. Like any Kush spot, the Spillover boasts a sizeable selection of craft beers and fun Miami-themed cocktails. There’s also a pet-friendly patio and a dog menu. Bring your pup to happy hour and he eats for free.

La Camaronera
Photograph: Courtesy La Camaronera

5. La Camaronera

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

This buzzy seafood restaurant grew from a no-frills counter spot to a large, full-service establishment with a string of TV endorsements and legions of adoring fans. La Camaronera serves it all—from fish to lobster to stone crabs—and nearly all of it is caught right here in South Florida. Everything on the menu is tasty but this is the place you go for a mondo piece of fried snapper sandwiched between a fluffy Cuban roll. At least we do. Head here for the restaurant’s famous pan con minuta and wash it down with a fizzy Materva or the other Cuban soft drinks on tap.

Captain's Tavern Restaurant
Photograph: Unsplash/Marie-France Latour

6. Captain's Tavern Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Dadeland

A Pinecrest staple for 50 years, this spot is beloved by everyone who’s ever entered its doors. The decor may seem dated, but the fresh fish and welcoming buzz of energy is enough to distract you. Its massive two-page menu features a slew of crowd-pleasers, including a grouper oscar made with jumbo lump crabmeat, asparagus, hollandaise; and a seafood medley mixed with fish, scallops, shrimp and spicy tomato sauce, plus a side of jasmine rice and sweet plantains. Everything is made in-house—down to the sweet chili sauce that’s served with the Thai-style lobster nuggets. Regulars know to stop in on Tuesdays for two-for-one Maine lobsters.

Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Eugene Kim

7. Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Founded in 1966 by the Garcia brothers, this family-owned spot along the Miami River serves as a restaurant, fish market and wholesaler to numerous local businesses. It’s not unusual to see Garcia’s fishing boats casting nets along the Florida shores, so why not sample it straight from the source? You’re getting nothing but the freshest fish here but the catch of the day is what makes it to the restaurant’s simple chalkboard menu—go for that. 

Lure Fishbar
Photograph: Courtesy Lure Fishbar/David Salazar

8. Lure Fishbar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

With a separate entrance and a terrace that overlooks Miami Beach, Lure Fishbar inside Loews Miami Beach doesn’t feel like your typical hotel restaurant: The vibrant space is hip and good-looking, just like its clientele. Give Lure a whirl for date night or before hitting the town. The menu is a sampling of classic dishes and a few trendy small plates, like tuna tacos and caviar-topped deviled eggs, which bode well with the figure-conscious South Beach crowd.

Novikov Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Novikov Miami

9. Novikov Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Downtown
  • price 4 of 4

This buzzy Chinese-Japanese restaurant from Russian restaurateur Arkadiy Novikov boasts sister locations in London, Dubai and Moscow. The crowd is equally international and characteristically posh. It's a scene but one we'll welcome for the chance to dig into a treasure trove of sashimi, maki, robata skewers and dim sum. The sweeping views of Biscayne Bay aren’t too shabby, either.

Redfish by Chef Adrianne
Photograph: Courtesy Redfish by Chef Adrianne

10. Redfish by Chef Adrianne

A long-standing waterfront restaurant in Matheson Hammock Park, the scenic spot has been renovated and is now operated by one of the hottest chefs in the city, Adrianne Calvo. Inspired by Calvo’s travels, the menu is a delicate mix of traditional fish-house delights and new American seafood. Think Maine lobster rolls with shaved jalapeños or brown sugar-crusted salmon served with spicy sweet potatoes. Of course, there’s plenty of oysters, sea scallops and ceviche, too.

Ella’s Oyster Bar
Photograph: Paul McDermott

11. Ella’s Oyster Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Its Little Havana address makes Ella’s an unlikely contender for the best New England-style seafood shack, but that’s just what this place is. The oyster bar’s namesake menu item won’t disappoint—large, briny and fresh. But we’re also fans of trendier dishes, such as the crab croquetas and sake-steamed mussels. For a taste of the neighborhood, try the Latin-inspired calm bake with mussels, lobster, clam, Peruvian potato, shrimp, corn, chorizo, and more seafood.

Area 31
Photograph: Courtesy Area 31

12. Area 31

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

A local pioneer in the sustainable seafood movement, Area 31 remains at the forefront serving responsibly sourced fish done up with a Spanish twist. The view alone is worth a trip here. Perched on the 16th floor of the EPIC Hotel, the Miami skyline is laid out in front of you as you dine on delicious ceviche, crudo and the like.

Recommended
