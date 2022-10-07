Miami
Stone crab claws Miami
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ines Hegedus-Garcia

Where to find the freshest stone crabs in Miami

Bib up, Miami! Stone crab season is here and we’ve got a list of the best spots to visit in the undisputed claw capital.

Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Eric Barton
Contributor
Jennifer Agress
As the story goes, a Miami Beach restaurant owner a century ago happened upon a bushel of crustaceans of unknown origin and, because he was a baller, threw them in a tank of boiling water. The crazy man in question, Joe Weiss, started slinging them for 75 cents each. Before long, every single person in Miami was ordering them up by the dozen on birthdays and anniversaries. Yup, that’s the start of stone crabs at Joe’s. The claws went from eaten-by-nobody to a delicacy we all pay insane amounts of money to dip into a tangy mayo-mustard sauce.

These days, you can find stone crabs all over the city. It’s not rare to find some claw meat tucked into one of the dishes of Miami’s best brunches and they're commonplace at almost all of the best waterfront restaurants in Miami. Stone crabs are available from October 15 to May 1, and if you see them on the menu in say June, just get up and quietly head to the door. When they do arrive, cracking those chilled shells to reveal the meat inside is the marker of the sweetest of Miami days.

Best stone crab claws in Miami

Joe’s Stone Crab
Photograph: Alys Tomlinson

1. Joe’s Stone Crab

  • Restaurants
  • South of Fifth
  • price 3 of 4

This is the very place that first served stone crabs, so just based on that, Joe’s should be on this list. But here’s the thing: Joe’s is a Miami institution for good reason. People wait, sometimes for hours, for limited-reservation tables because Joe’s does so many things right, including the stone crabs. Fresh? Yeah, Joe’s has its own fleet hauling in claws. Mustard sauce? This is the place that invented that too. If you like stone crabs, you should just accept that you have to pay Joe’s pretty exorbitant prices to eat at the original.

La Camaronera
Photograph: Courtesy La Camaronera

3. La Camaronera

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Get claws of all sizes from this Little Havana seafood institution, around since 1976. The best thing about going to La Camaronera for stone crabs is that you’ll get to pair them with other favorites from the sea, like their famous minuta sandwich (fried snapper—tail and all!—on a lightly toasted Cuban roll) and the fried lobster tail, which absolutely no one can ever turn down.

Smith & Wollensky
Photograph: Jaziel Sutta

4. Smith & Wollensky

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • South of Fifth
  • price 3 of 4

Chains don’t end up on best-of lists very often, but S&W is a rare one. It’s good, first off, but it’s also got a location that’s downright stunning, right on the water at the very tip of South Beach. It makes for an ideal spot to order a seafood tower dotted with stone crabs as the sun sets across Government Cut just feet away.

Prime Fish
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Prime Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • South of Fifth
  • price 3 of 4

If it starts with the word “Prime” in Miami, it’s going to be bougie. Prime Fish is no different. At this eat-and-be-seen spot, you’ll find luxury up and down the menu and—during stone crab season—plenty of market-priced colossal claws. Prime is where you go for a fancy night out; it’s a buzzy place that hasn’t forgotten that the food is supposed to be the main event.

Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Thomas Hawk

6. Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Garcia’s is a no-fuss riverfront restaurant that is basically a Miami landmark. This is one of those places that have enough regulars and loyal customers to fill a stadium. Why? Because the product is fresh as can be, occasionally coming off the owners’ own fishing boats. The open-air spot makes for an ideal destination to bring visiting tourists—this is the Miami they hoped would exist.

Golden Rule Seafood
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ines Hegedus-Garcia

8. Golden Rule Seafood

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Miami
  • price 2 of 4

Golden Rule is a family-run joint that dates back to 1943. Unlike some of the fancier options on this list, feel free to show up in a bathing suit and flip-flops. Just make sure you’re hungry. On a nice night, Golden Rule’s impressive backyard tiki hut is the perfect place to crack open some claws, have a cold beer and pretend you’re on vacation somewhere tropical.

Captain Jim’s Seafood Market & Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Captain Jim’s Seafood Market & Restaurant

9. Captain Jim’s Seafood Market & Restaurant

This North Miami staple sells stone crabs of all sizes (hello, jumbo!) at standard market prices. Not ready to dine in? Pick up your super-fresh claws to enjoy at home. While you’re there, take a look around Captain Jim’s seafood market and see what else inspires you. Shrimp? Oysters? Grouper? They’ve got it all. Captain Jim's is run by David Garcia, who also owns La Camaronera: seafood lovers, you're in good hands.

Monty’s Raw Bar
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

10. Monty’s Raw Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

Monty’s is a Coconut Grove happy hour tradition but during stone crab season there’s more reason to come down to the waterfront tiki restaurant than just strong frozen drinks. Monty’s offers stone crab claws priced per piece, depending on their size. We can see it play out already: The sun is setting, you’ve got a rum runner in your hand and your server just dropped a pile of stone crab claws on the table. This could be you.

Captain’s Tavern Restaurant
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Captain’s Tavern Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Dadeland
  • price 3 of 4

Around since the early 1970s, Captain’s Tavern is an institution in Miami’s Pinecrest neighborhood and a hidden gem you’ll be glad you found. If it’s stone crabs you’re after, you’ll find them as a starter cocktail or sold by the claw at market price during the season. Looking to double down on seafood? Stop in on Tuesdays for two-for-one Maine lobster night. Stone crabs and lobster—sounds good, huh?

