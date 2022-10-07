As the story goes, a Miami Beach restaurant owner a century ago happened upon a bushel of crustaceans of unknown origin and, because he was a baller, threw them in a tank of boiling water. The crazy man in question, Joe Weiss, started slinging them for 75 cents each. Before long, every single person in Miami was ordering them up by the dozen on birthdays and anniversaries. Yup, that’s the start of stone crabs at Joe’s. The claws went from eaten-by-nobody to a delicacy we all pay insane amounts of money to dip into a tangy mayo-mustard sauce.

These days, you can find stone crabs all over the city. It’s not rare to find some claw meat tucked into one of the dishes of Miami’s best brunches and they're commonplace at almost all of the best waterfront restaurants in Miami. Stone crabs are available from October 15 to May 1, and if you see them on the menu in say June, just get up and quietly head to the door. When they do arrive, cracking those chilled shells to reveal the meat inside is the marker of the sweetest of Miami days.