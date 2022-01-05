January 2022: It's the start of a new year and, sadly, some of our favorites haven't joined us on this side of 2022. Groot Hospitality's Winker's Diner has shuttered after three months in business (we'll miss its massive lobster cobb salad the most).

For nearly two years now, bars and restaurants in Miami have fought the good fight to stay open in the face of lockdown. Many have weathered months of closures and interrupted reopenings but even as our city continues on its upward trajectory toward so-called normalcy, many beloved spots have permanently closed. The restaurants below dealt us a real gut-punch when we learned their fates. Some have shuttered as a result of leases expiring while others have straight up gone out of business. Times are tough and there’s no telling what other businesses might follow suit. This list is by no means exhaustive, and we’ll continue to update it as news becomes available. For now, take a look at the notable Miami restaurants and bars that won’t be returning to the local dining scene.