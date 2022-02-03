Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Public Square
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

The best romantic Valentine’s Day dinners in Miami

When it comes to Valentine's Day dinner, Miami restaurants have it covered with prix-fixe options and a-la-carte deals

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

As romantic as a night in sounds, eating takeout on Valentine’s Day is a real bummer. Though dinner at one of the most romantic restaurants in Miami might not guarantee excitement either. Have yourself a real love fest this holiday and heed one of our suggestions for Valentine’s Day dinner in Miami. The list of restaurants, with options in South Beach, Wynwood and just about every corner of the city, features places with Valentine’s Day specials designed to feed you, make you tipsy and get you in the mood.

RECOMMENDED: Find more Valentine’s Day ideas in Miami

Time Out Market Miami
Lur
Photograph: Courtesy World Red Eye

Lur

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Time Out Market's Basque eatery gives couples several ways to celebrate this Valentine's Day. Getting together early? Book the Basque Experience, a Friday-only tasting menu that features seasonally inspired dishes and daily specials. For a more low-key affair, stop in on Monday for chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze's new prix-fixe menu, comprising three courses for just $45. 

Read more
Order delivery

Valentine’s Day dinner in Miami

Kiki on the River
Photograph: Paul Stoppi

1. Kiki on the River

  • Restaurants
  • Greek
  • East Little Havana
  • price 3 of 4

The gorgeous waterfront restaurant Kiki on the River is as good a place as any to toast to love, especially when you're sitting outside. Book an early seating (5–7:30pm; $95pp) or a later option (9–10:30pm; $125) to enjoy a cheeky four-course meal. Get to first base with a mini seafood platter, make your way to second for a shared salad, run to third for your choice of scallops or steak, among other entrées, and then slide into home base for a chocolate hazelnut cake. Everyone's a winner.

Read more
Book online
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
Photograph: Courtesy Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

2. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Design District
  • price 3 of 4

Beat temptation to eat everything on Michael's delicious menu (it is date night, after all) and opt for its Valentine's Day pre-fixe offering, featuring a three-course meal ($125pp) plus an amuse-bouche of cured salmon tartlet. You'll choose from dishes such as steak tartare, char-grilled cobia and peppercorn crusted beef short rib, and have the option to make fancy with caviar and truffle supplements. A $45 sommelier-curated wine pairing is also available. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Issabella's
Photograph: The Louis Collection

3. Issabella's

Lincoln Road's newest Mediterranean restaurant invites couples to dine on a European mean this Valentine's Day. Each person will get to choose their starter, entrée and dessert from a list that includes octopus carpaccio, roasted branzino, truffle carbonara pasta, cheesecake and churros. Dinner is $125 with the option of a $15 foie gras and caviar toast supplement. 

Read more
Advertising
Public Square
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

5. Public Square

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

The contemporary American restaurant keeps things classic with a prix-fixe surf-and-turf meal that gives diners the choice of pan-roasted duck breast, hamachi crudo, dressed oysters and a delightful pistachio-crusted ahi tuna, among other dishes. Dessert is either passion fruit creme brûlée or chocolate molten cake—both excellent options. Dinner is $75 per person.

Read more
Book online
COTE Miami
Photograph: Felipe Cuevas

6. COTE Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Design District

The upscale Korean steakhouse does Valentine's Day right with a themed menu packed with aphrodisiacs (think ice-chilled oysters and tuna and caviar tartare) and COTE's signature menu items, including surf-and-turf items cooked on the open grill and its classic soft serve ice cream topped with soy sauce caramel. Couples get a special gift to take home with them. Dinner is $215 per person.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Le Chick
Photograph: Courtesy Le Chick

7. Le Chick

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

Keep Valentine's Day casual but still tasty with a night at Le Chick. The Wynwood restaurant introduced a Le Date Night menu with kindling dishes like oysters Rockefeller, sous-vide cod fish and grilled duck magret. The meal is priced at $95 per person and includes a complimentary glass of bubbles to toat to your date. Themed cocktails will also be sold, including the rum-based Be Mine and the scotch-forward I'm Yours.

Read more
Book online
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Grove Bay Hospitality Group

8. Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • South Miami
  • price 2 of 4

The Italian restaurant's Valentine's Day offerings are as charming as the chef couple running the joint (Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth for the unenlightened). Dinner is an affordable $50 for a caesar salad starter, mama's meatballs to whet the palate and your choice of chicken parm, seafood pasta or a truffle-crusted filet mignon. Dessert is either Nutella tiramisu or a refreshing passion fruit pavlova.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Glass & Vine
Photograph: Courtesy Glass & Vine

9. Glass & Vine

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 3 of 4

Glass & Vine overlooks Peacock Park, making it one of the better kid-friendly options on this list. For $65, the grownups get to build their three-course meal from options like hamachi tiradito, artichoke risotto, filet mignon and coconut flan. Spring for a truffle-topped steak for an extra $12. 

Read more
Order online
Terras
Photograph: Courtesy Terras at Life House

10. Terras

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Little Havana's adorable rooftop bar and restaurant opens specially for Valentine's Day and it's keeping things chill, as is its usual style. Grab a seat under the moonlight to listen to live acoustic tunes with your honey while digging into the evening's specials, such as lobster-stuffed avocado and tres leches. Dinner is first come, first served but RSVP is encouraged. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
La Mar
Photograph: Courtesy La Mar

11. La Mar

  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4

We’re suckers for La Mar’s skyline view on a regular day, which makes the romantic spot for any V-Day celebration. In addition to the upscale Peruvian dishes on the menu, chef Diego Oka puts out a special $150 prix-fixe menu, featuring seared jumbo scallops, Huacatay tortellini with ricotta and a lobster reduction and truffles. Dessert is a lucuma tiramisu with Peruvian cacao. 

Read more
Book online
Jaya at the Setai
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Jaya

12. Jaya at the Setai

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Asian
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Chef Vijayudu Veena takes diners on a culinary tour through Asia this V Day. His special five-course meal brims with flavorful offerings, from hamachi in a yuzu marinade to truffle dumplings filled with scallops and shrimp to an Indian-spiced lamb shank. The prix-fixe dinner is priced at $125 per person.

Read more
Advertising
Stiltsville Fish Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Stiltsville Fish Bar/Grove Bay Hospitality

13. Stiltsville Fish Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Seafood is an easy bet when you're trying to keep things romantic, and Stiltsville is doing its part to make sure the night goes on better than you planned. This Valentine's Day, the Sunset Harbour restaurant doles out several themed a-la-carte dishes, including and sunchokes and caviar starter ($18), miso-honey crusted sea scallops with truffled potato purée ($38), and a wild salmon with love rice ($35).

Read more
Book online
Bourbon Steak
Photograph: Libby Vision

14. Bourbon Steak

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Aventura
  • price 4 of 4

The popular steakhouse is the place to go for a stick-to-your-ribs meal. For $165, diners get the choice of an appetizer, a hearty entrée—from steak to short rib to miso-glazed sea bass—and a duo of desserts. Its trio of crispy french fries are, as always, included free of charge.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Komodo
Photograph: Courtesy Komodo

15. Komodo

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4

Komodo is never not a scene, but if you and bae can use an actual night out then look no further than the Brickell restaurant this Valentine's Day. For $125 per person or $250 a couple, the two of you will feast on a decadent scallop uni crudo, lobster snow crab dim sum, a clams udon hot stone pot and roasted lobster. Dessert is a gorgeous platter of strawberry shiso macarons, mini-Japanese cheesecake, mini dulce miso bars, raspberry sorbet and mochi. 

Read more
Book online
Ariete
Photograph: Courtesy Ariete

16. Ariete

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • West Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

When bae is awful at making decisions, you take them to Ariete. The Coconut Grove restaurant keeps it simple with a three-course menu ($90pp) made up of signature dishes like the famed short rib and candy cap mushroom flan for dessert.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Leku
Photograph: Courtesy Leku

17. Leku

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Allapattah
  • price 3 of 4

Basque restaurant Leku celebrates Valentine's Day with a Sunday brunch (noon–6pm) and a Monday night dinner, featuring a slew of new dishes prepared from its freshly installed, outdoor Josper grill. Leku's standard 11-course tasting menu is always a good idea if you're looking to take things up a notch. 

Read more
Layla Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Layla

18. Layla Miami Beach

Celebrate love as passionately as the Arabic starcrossed lovers Majnun & Layla (the restaurant's namesake) lived it centuries ago. The one-night-only event features a surf-and-turf dinner ($75pp) of grilled Maine lobster, filet mignon, fingerling potatoes, assorted mezze and a delicious date bread pudding to end the night.  

Read more
Advertising
Zuma
Photograph: Courtesy of Zuma

19. Zuma

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Downtown
  • price 4 of 4

Valentine's Day at Zuma is quite the affair. The downtown restaurant gives guests the option to order á la carte or experience an extravagant omakase meal ($225pp), featuring a complimentary glass of champagne, amuse-bouche, hors d'oeuvres, Zuma’s deluxe dessert platter and more.

Read more
Book online
Ocean Social
Photograph: Raymond Patrick

20. Ocean Social

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Miami Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Newly opened Ocean Social serves up dinner with a view. Couples will dine on a three-course menu ($125) that includes wagyu short rib and beet risotto, while listening to a live saxophonist and watching the waves crash on the shore. Talk about romantic. 

Read more
Book online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.