Few neighborhoods in Miami can claim to attract both locals and tourists, balance the charm of tree-lined suburbs with the pulse and energy of a bustling city, and draw in all ages and walks of life—from University of Miami students to fashionable abuelas. Coconut Grove is simply in a league of its own. Whether you’re an O.G. Grove-goer who grew up playing beer pong at ‘Cudas or you’re new to the ’hood, it’s impossible not to appreciate all that this quintessential Miami enclave has to offer.

Coconut Grove continues to level up while staying true to its roots, mixing decades-long traditions like festivals and farmers’ markets with new spots where people can enjoy a standout meal, retail therapy or drinks with a view. So go ahead and discover your new favorite happy hour, bookstore or just a bit of Miami history in Coconut Grove. Below, find our expert-vetted guide to the best things to do in Coconut Grove right now.

