Monty's Raw Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Monty's Raw Bar

The best things to do in Coconut Grove, one of Miami’s coolest neighborhoods

From waterfront happy hours and historic homes to farmers' markets and award-winning dining, Coconut Grove has it all.

Falyn Wood
Dana Rozansky
Virginia Gil
Few neighborhoods in Miami can claim to attract both locals and tourists, balance the charm of tree-lined suburbs with the pulse and energy of a bustling city, and draw in all ages and walks of life—from University of Miami students to fashionable abuelas. Coconut Grove is simply in a league of its own. Whether you’re an O.G. Grove-goer who grew up playing beer pong at ‘Cudas or you’re new to the ’hood, it’s impossible not to appreciate all that this quintessential Miami enclave has to offer. 

Coconut Grove continues to level up while staying true to its roots, mixing decades-long traditions like festivals and farmers’ markets with new spots where people can enjoy a standout meal, retail therapy or drinks with a view. So go ahead and discover your new favorite happy hour, bookstore or just a bit of Miami history in Coconut Grove. Below, find our expert-vetted guide to the best things to do in Coconut Grove right now. 

Best things to do in Coconut Grove

David T. Kennedy Park
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Donna Godsell

1. David T. Kennedy Park

David T. Kennedy is a charming waterfront park with walking/cycling trails, a dog park, outdoor fitness equipment, volleyball courts and the Instagrammable “Miami”-etched benches that face Biscayne Bay. After a scenic workout or some leisurely dog- and people-watching, cool down with a frozen lemonade from the A.C.’s Icees truck, which has had a permanent spot in the parking lot for more than four decades. 

Coconut Grove Saturday Organic Market
Photograph: Virginia Gil

2. Coconut Grove Saturday Organic Market

Feed your soul, nourish your body and stock your fridge at Glaser Organic Farms’ weekly market. Aside from fresh, seasonal produce, the event brings out numerous local vendors from the health and wellness space for a delicious array of treats to satisfy different cravings and dietary preferences—from sweet and salty to vegan and gluten-free. Saturdays 10am–7pm

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
Photograph: Bill Sumner

3. Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

The grand dame of Miami real estate, this Italian Renaissance-style villa set on Biscayne Bay served as Chicagoan industrialist James Deering’s winter home from 1914 to 1916. Its perfectly manicured gardens are a photographer’s dream. Visit for the wildly extravagant architecture, the idyllic setting, and hundreds of European antiques and works of decorative art from the 16th and 17th centuries. Vizcaya often hosts free, family-friendly programming and festive events like themed parties, outdoor yoga, and a Farmers Market every Sunday at Vizcaya Village just across the street. 

The Kampong
Photograph: Daderot

4. The Kampong

The Kampong is a stunning, nine-acre botanical garden with an Indonesian-inspired house set by a lagoon that’s been visited by the likes of Winston Churchill, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Dwight Eisenhower in its storied past. One of just five National Tropical Botanical Gardens in Florida and Hawaii, it’s certainly a place worth visiting not only for the eye candy but also for its weekly programming—which ranges from sunset yoga to photography classes to candlemaking and more.

Books & Books
Photograph: Courtesy Books & Books

5. Books & Books

Books & Books is a beloved independent shop stocked with bestsellers but also lots of small publishers. You can rely on their knowledgeable employees to guide you through the store’s vast selection of books and to help you select your next page-turner. In need of a last-minute gift for someone of any age? Books & Books has quite a range of options, from fun notebooks to swanky coffee table books. And don’t forget to check out the kids’ section upstairs while you’re at it.

King Mango Strut Parade
Photograph: Robert Gill

6. King Mango Strut Parade

One of Miami’s longest-running annual parades, King Mango parodies the previous year’s headlines on the first Sunday of each new year, turning them into wacky and hilarious costumes and floats. We get it, some years are tougher to relive than others. But the mixed bag of quirky characters and mildly offensive humor proves that laughter cures all. After the strut, ring in the New Year with live entertainment and bands playing all around the Grove. There’s a reason this parade has been going strong for more than three decades.

Barnacle Historic State Park
Photograph: Courtesy Florida Department of Environmental Protection

7. Barnacle Historic State Park

Constructed in the late 19th century, this distinctive home on the water’s edge served as the original residence of pioneer Ralph Munroe. It’s the oldest standing house in Miami-Dade County, having survived hurricanes and other natural disasters, and today operates as a historical site. For just $2, you can explore the home and the old boathouse—or pencil in one of its many public events, like seasonal theater productions and live entertainment.

Mr. C Coconut Grove
Photograph: Courtesy Bellini at Mr. C Coconut Grove

8. Mr. C Coconut Grove

Opened in 2019, Mr. C is a luxury boutique hotel where each of the 100 rooms boasts its own breezy outdoor terrace. Booking a treatment at the lux Beata spa, which specializes in skincare and facials, grants you access to the hotel’s beautiful rooftop pool. Also on the roof, Bellini Restaurant and Bar is an incredible perch for enjoying classic Italian fare with sweeping bay and city views. Plus, Mr. C now offers live music under bistro lights at Il Giardino every Friday from 7:30 to 10:30pm.

CocoWalk
Photograph: Courtesy Coconut Grove BID

9. CocoWalk

Previously a dusty construction zone, the outdated and underutilized CocoWalk has finally been transformed into a multistory, semi-outdoor mall designed to match the luxe new condos that have risen on the waterfront. Anchored by Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, current retail tenants include Bluemercury, Glosslab and Sportive, but the main draw is the food: Mister 01, Salt & Straw, Sushi Garage and David Grutman’s swanky Key Club are just a few places you can grab a bite in the area.

Monty's Raw Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Monty's Raw Bar

10. Monty's Raw Bar

Monty’s is a tried-and-true spot on the water suitable for rowdy college students and families alike. Thatch-roofed, open-walled miniature tiki huts surround a stage from which reggae and calypso bands do their damnedest to persuade the crowds to dance. From post-work drinks to weekend brunch offered every Saturday and Sunday, there’s never a wrong time to hit up Monty’s for an indulgent meal and some boozy drinks overlooking the water.

Peacock Park
Photograph: Courtesy Coconut Grove BID

11. Peacock Park

One of the Grove’s numerous waterfront greenspaces, Peacock spans more than 9 acres including basketball courts, soccer fields, a playground and a boardwalk that overlooks Biscayne Bay. Glass & Vine also offers a scenic indoor/outdoor dining experience within the park that adults will appreciate while kids enjoy the adjacent playground. 

Regatta Grove
Photograph: Breakwater Hospitality Group/Robert Martinez

13. Regatta Grove

New on the Coconut Grove scene, Regatta Grove is a grown-up version of the popular waterfront watering hole The Wharf, appropriately elevated to match its neighborhood. This open-air, waterfront space is a sophisticated playground of sorts, with various food vendors, bars, games and music to enjoy in the evenings and weekends.

OMAKAI sushi
Photograph: Courtesy OMAKAI Sushi

14. OMAKAI sushi

One of the few omakase spots in town that won’t break the bank, OMAKAI Sushi recently expanded beyond its original Wynwood location and found a home in Coconut Grove. Aside from OMAKAI’s various reasonably priced tasting menus, they also offer happy hour every Monday through Saturday from 3 to 6:30pm with some killer deals. Think $3 beers, $5 wines, $5 appetizers and $6 nigiri and hand rolls.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Photograph: Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

15. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Whether you’re looking to grab a quick taco, enjoy a handcrafted cocktail in a speakeasy-style bar or dance the night away, Bodega’s Coconut Grove location offers a three-in-one special. With a taco shack in front, a lounge to party ‘til the wee hours in the back, and a swanky mezcaleria upstairs, you can truly choose your own adventure—or hey, even enjoy all three if the mood strikes (and the tequila hits).

