Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets to grab for your kids ASAP!

Broadway shows are some of the best examples of performance theater in the world, but enjoying this crop of talent can sometimes come at a high price. Thankfully, a merciful treat called Broadway Week descends upon us twice a year, and tickets for the late summer installment are on sale now! Grab 2-for-1 tickets to 23 shows playing September 4–17. And yes, technically that’s two weeks instead of just one, but ask us if we mind one bit. (We don't.) Tickets typically fly quickly for super popular shows—The Lion King tix are already sold out—but there are still plenty of great kid-friendly plays to check out, including newcomers like Anastasia and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Just be sure to use code "BWAYWK" when purchasing tickets to score this sweet deal.

Family-friendly shows participating in Broadway Week:

Aladdin

Anastasia

Cats

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

School of Rock

The Lion King (Sold out, boo!)

The Phantom of the Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

Wicked

And if the grownups want to book a baby-sitter for a date night or want to hang out with their teens, these picks round out this year’s list:

1984

A Bronx Tale

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Bandstand

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Chicago

Groundhog Day

Hello, Dolly!

Kinky Boots

Miss Saigon

Prince of Broadway

The Terms of My Surrender

Waitress

War Paint

