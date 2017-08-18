  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets to grab for your kids ASAP!

By Dorkys Ramos Posted: Friday August 18 2017, 3:31pm

Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Broadway shows are some of the best examples of performance theater in the world, but enjoying this crop of talent can sometimes come at a high price. Thankfully, a merciful treat called Broadway Week descends upon us twice a year, and tickets for the late summer installment are on sale now! Grab 2-for-1 tickets to 23 shows playing September 4–17. And yes, technically that’s two weeks instead of just one, but ask us if we mind one bit. (We don't.) Tickets typically fly quickly for super popular shows—The Lion King tix are already sold out—but there are still plenty of great kid-friendly plays to check out, including newcomers like Anastasia and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Just be sure to use code "BWAYWK" when purchasing tickets to score this sweet deal.

Family-friendly shows participating in Broadway Week:

Aladdin
Anastasia
Cats
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
School of Rock
The Lion King (Sold out, boo!)
The Phantom of the Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
Wicked

And if the grownups want to book a baby-sitter for a date night or want to hang out with their teens, these picks round out this year’s list:

1984
A Bronx Tale
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Bandstand
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Chicago
Groundhog Day
Hello, Dolly!
Kinky Boots
Miss Saigon
Prince of Broadway
The Terms of My Surrender
Waitress
War Paint

Looking for more shows to enjoy the rest of the year? Then check out our list of the best Broadway shows for kids, off Broadway shows and the best plays and performances for kids in NYC.

Staff writer
By Dorkys Ramos 59 Posts

Dorkys Ramos is the associate editor of Time Out New York Kids. She’s a hoarder of pretty notebooks and has her own stationery company named Porcupine Hugs. Follow her on Instagram at @dorkysramos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

