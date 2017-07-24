Mini Star Wars fans can now drive their own landspeeder

If you’ve got little Star Wars fans in the house who love all things lightsabers and Stormtroopers, then the coolest toy in the universe has just arrived! Radio Flyer introduced a kid-sized drivable Star Wars landspeeder at San Diego Comic-Con 2017.
The landspeeder is a replica of the X-34 vehicle in Star Wars: A New Hope and features an interactive dashboard with lights and soundbites from the movie, including dialogue from C-3PO, R2-D2 and Luke Skywalker. It can zoom up to a lightning fast speed of 5mph and is powered by a 12V rechargeable battery. The craft can also go in reverse for those intergalactic parallel parking situations.
While the toy vehicle can seat up to two riders ages 4 and up, Mom and Dad will probably have to hang back—unless both fit in the small seats and the combined weight is no more than 130 pounds.
These sweet wheels will cost a pretty penny though with Toys 'R' Us offering it up for $499.99. The good news is that after shelling out that much for this ride, Toys 'R' Us will ship it for free. It’s currently on pre-order with an estimated ship date of September 5th, which leaves plenty of time to find an awesome Star Wars costume at Halloween costume stores for this October's festivities.