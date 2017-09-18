  • Blog
PJ Masks Live! is headed to Madison Square Garden

By Allie E Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 4:39pm

Photograph: Courtesy PJ Masks Live!

If your young superheroes adore PJ Masks on TV, they'll flip for the PJ Masks Live! experience that's coming to Madison Square Garden very soon! Better activate your animal amulets and ready those pajamas, because this experience isn't just on the screen: Kiddos will see Amaya, Connor and Greg (Owlette, Catboy and Gekko) in real life!

The events will take place on Saturday Oct 14 and Sunday Oct 15 10:30am, 2:30pm and 5:30pm. Tickets range from $24–$145 depending on how close you want to get to the action. There are still plenty of tickets left, so get 'em while they're hot!

Staff writer
By Allie E 162 Posts

Allie Early is the editor of Time Out New York Kids. She loves playing Ultimate Frisbee, watching zombie movies and helping NYC families make the most of their city.  

