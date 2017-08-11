Pumpkin spice alert: 5 tasty pumpkin treats to try now!

Fall might still be more than a month away, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait to enjoy pumpkin-flavored goodies. Let's be real: We know you can't hold off until then. Below are some of our favorite pumpkin spiced treats you can savor right now. And bonus: Your kids will actually eat them, so you won’t have to go this year’s pumpkin spice frenzy alone.





Pumpkin pie ice cream, Halo Top Creamery

Halo Top Creamery just announced their newest addition to their flavor list: pumpkin pie with bits of pie crust mixed into the ice cream. This protein-packed seasonal treat will be available beginning next week through November, and if you ask us, it might serve as a fun replacement to the traditional Thanksgiving pie come dinnertime. Various locations (halotop.com); $5–$6.

Photograph: Courtesy Halo Top Creamery



Pumpkin pancakes, Cafe Orlin

After tasting these pumpkin pancakes topped with cinnamon yogurt, you’ll probably be spoiled for those regular ol’ buttermilk pancakes for life. 41 St. Marks Pl (212-777-1447, cafeorlin.com); $12.50.

I tried to include my sunglasses for scale to show the sheer size of these beauties but I could barely restrain myself long enough to take this photo let alone another. I have literally been dreaming of these since last time I was in NYC. Thick and delicious and light and fluffy and slightly doughy in the middle pumpkin pancakes with cinnamon yoghurt 😍#breakfastinnewyork #pumkinpancakes #easterbreakfast A post shared by liz_k88 (@liz_k88) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT



Pumpkin pie oatmeal, OatMeals

OatMeals offers up creative and delicious combos along with a wide assortment of ingredients and more than 80 toppings to build your own custom bowl. We suggest going for the pumpkin pie oatmeal, made with Pumpkin purée swirl, pecans, brown sugar, pumpkin spice and whole milk, or the bacon pumpkin oatmeal, which features bacon, maple syrup and sea salt. 120 W 3rd St (646-360-3570, oatmealsny.com); from $4.25 for 8oz.

Photograph: Courtesy OatMeals Pumpkin Nuage, Lady M Confections

If you just so happened to be looking for a hybrid of pumpkin pie and pumpkin cheesecake then this dessert was made for you. Lady M’s Pumpkin Nuage is spiced with cinnamon, sits on a crushed graham cracker base and is topped with cream cheese. Various locations (212-452-2222, ladym.com).

Tomorrow is National #Pumpkin #Cheesecake Day. You should celebrate with our Pumpkin Nuage. If you love these two flavors and the classic lightness you've come to expect from LadyM, then this is the cake for you. #nationalpumpkincheesecakeday #Lifestyle #Luxury #LadyM A post shared by Lady M Confections Official (@ladymcakes) on Oct 20, 2016 at 11:44am PDT



Pumpkin whoopie pies, One Girl Cookies

This bakery offers whoopee pies in traditional chocolate, but if you’re looking for a taste of autumn in the summer, go the pumpkin-flavored route. The treats are a mix between a cake and a cookie and this pumpkin cake pairs well with its cream cheese frosting filling. Various locations (212-675-4996, onegirlcookies.com); $37 for box of 12.