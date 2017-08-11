Pumpkin spice alert: 5 tasty pumpkin treats to try now!

Fall might still be more than a month away, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait to enjoy pumpkin-flavored goodies. Let's be real: We know you can't hold off until then. Below are some of our favorite pumpkin spiced treats you can savor right now. And bonus: Your kids will actually eat them, so you won’t have to go this year’s pumpkin spice frenzy alone.
Pumpkin pie ice cream, Halo Top Creamery
Halo Top Creamery just announced their newest addition to their flavor list: pumpkin pie with bits of pie crust mixed into the ice cream. This protein-packed seasonal treat will be available beginning next week through November, and if you ask us, it might serve as a fun replacement to the traditional Thanksgiving pie come dinnertime. Various locations (halotop.com); $5–$6.
Pumpkin pancakes, Cafe Orlin
After tasting these pumpkin pancakes topped with cinnamon yogurt, you’ll probably be spoiled for those regular ol’ buttermilk pancakes for life. 41 St. Marks Pl (212-777-1447, cafeorlin.com); $12.50.
Pumpkin pie oatmeal, OatMeals
OatMeals offers up creative and delicious combos along with a wide assortment of ingredients and more than 80 toppings to build your own custom bowl. We suggest going for the pumpkin pie oatmeal, made with Pumpkin purée swirl, pecans, brown sugar, pumpkin spice and whole milk, or the bacon pumpkin oatmeal, which features bacon, maple syrup and sea salt. 120 W 3rd St (646-360-3570, oatmealsny.com); from $4.25 for 8oz.
Pumpkin Nuage, Lady M Confections
If you just so happened to be looking for a hybrid of pumpkin pie and pumpkin cheesecake then this dessert was made for you. Lady M’s Pumpkin Nuage is spiced with cinnamon, sits on a crushed graham cracker base and is topped with cream cheese. Various locations (212-452-2222, ladym.com).
Pumpkin whoopie pies, One Girl Cookies
This bakery offers whoopee pies in traditional chocolate, but if you’re looking for a taste of autumn in the summer, go the pumpkin-flavored route. The treats are a mix between a cake and a cookie and this pumpkin cake pairs well with its cream cheese frosting filling. Various locations (212-675-4996, onegirlcookies.com); $37 for box of 12.
