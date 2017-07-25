YouTube celeb GloZell Green launches channel just for tots

Comedian and author GloZell Green has amassed a following of 4.6 million subscribers and nearly a billion views on her YouTube channel with videos of funny antics, song parodies and high profile interviews. Now the Internet personality, who is a new mom, is targeting a much younger audience with a new YouTube channeled geared just for kids, Variety reports.

GloBugz is a mix of live-action and animated characters, with Green as the lead bug. Together, they teach young viewers a variety of skills through song and dance alongside fellow lightning bugs Malik, Katie, Joaquin and Ella. The flying version of the creator even features Green’s signature green lipstick and golden curls.

Kids will sing along to "London Bridge is Falling Down," "Humpty Dumpty" and other nursery rhymes as well as learn how to make art projects, discover new exercises and learn words in Spanish, Japanese, Russian and American Sign Language. So if you’re tired of watching Peppa Pig for the zillionth time, buzz on over to the GloBugz YouTube channel for a refreshing take on children's programming. The channel will launch with 15 episodes and new ones will be posted every week, but if you need something else to hold the little ones over in between, check out our list of the best kids' shows on TV for families.