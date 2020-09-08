The largest indoor water park in North America is opening this fall

Soon you can hang 10 alongside Shrek and plummet down slides with the Madagascar penguins.

DreamWorks Water Park, the largest attraction of its kind in North America, is set to open on Oct 1. Initially, it was supposed to debut this spring after a fall 2019 delay, but only managed to host a sneak preview for select guests. Now, the general public will be able to take advantage of American Dream's record-breaking spot in a few weeks.

And those records come in spades: The world’s tallest indoor drop slide with a 50-foot freefall, the world's largest lazy river at 1.5 acres, the world’s tallest and longest hydromagnetic water coaster, to name a few. If all of those numbers sound too intimidating, worry not: The park caters to swimmers of all abilities and offers something for everyone, including the Kung Fu Panda Temple of Awesomeness Play Structure, the Soakin Safari and King Julien’s Pineapple Jam Swim-up Bar.

Tickets are on sale ($89, $79 for children ages 3–9) but there are a few things to note before planning a visit. Non-invasive temperature checks will be conducted, and those with a temperature of 100.4°F or higher—and their guests—could be asked to leave. If you're sick and cannot attend your scheduled visit, complimentary date changes (subject to availability) can be made by emailing parks.comments@americandream.com. Find answers to all of your health Q's online.

For those who are anxious to visit American Dream but have reservations about taking a dip, the mega mall offers other entertainment options: The BIG SNOW indoor ski slope is currently welcoming back guests, and Nickelodeon Universe, Out of This World Blacklight Mini Golf and The Rink will also reopen on Oct 1, along with a slew of retail options.

