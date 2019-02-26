Check out our guide to the best pieces on view right now at the world-renowned Museum of Modern Art in NYC

Among NYC’s art museums, MoMA’s collection of 20th-century artworks is arguably unrivaled among other holdings, like those of The Metropolitan Museum Of Art or the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. MoMA, after all, has “Modern Art” right in its name, and beginning in 1929, it pioneered the acquisitions of masterpieces in Postimpressionism, Cubism, Surrealism and abstraction—not to mention Pop Art and works by leading contemporary artists. Though MoMA possesses works in all mediums, its horde of paintings takes center stage in its collection, as you can see in our list of the best paintings at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

