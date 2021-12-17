New York
Timeout

Bronx Calling: The Fifth AIM Biennial
Photograph: Argenis Apolinario Photography, courtesy the Bronx Museum of the Arts

The best free art exhibitions in NYC

Discover New York City’s top free art exhibitions and gallery shows in our roundup of critic’s picks

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Looking for some free art, culture vultures? Thought so. Which is why we found a bunch of gratis art shows at galleries and museums in NYC that won’t cost you a cent. Visit well-known institutions like the Pace Gallery and David Zwirner and still have money in your pocket for lunch at one of the best restaurants in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: See the full guide to free things to do in NYC

Best free art exhibitions in NYC

The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library's Treasures
Photograph: Max Touhey / NYPL

1. The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library's Treasures

  • Things to do
  • Midtown West

Hundreds of items have been pulled from the New York Public Library's expansive and centuries-spanning archive to be put on display—many of them for the first time—in a permanent exhibition called "The Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library’s Treasures." The exhibit, which opens to the public on Friday, September 24, spans 4,000 years of history and includes a wide range of history-making pieces by the world's artists, writers and leaders.

Bronx Calling: The Fifth Aim Biennial
Photograph: Argenis Apolinario Photography, courtesy the Bronx Museum of the Arts

2. Bronx Calling: The Fifth Aim Biennial

  • Art
  • The Bronx

Opening on November 10, the Bronx Museum of the Art's AIM Biennial "Bronx Calling" will showcase works that highlight the practice of everyday life in uncertain times. The 68 participating artists created works in response to multiple crises of health, grief, the environment and identity, including Yan Chen’s 8-foot-tall "High Palate" sculpture highlights the basic need of shelter by having viewers experience the intimate space of a pallet (the roof of a mouth) on an architectural scale and "All the Way to Hell" by artist Eliza Evan gives away mineral rights to a small property in Oklahoma to 1,000 people to impede the interest of oil and gas frackers. Jesse Kreuzer's work looks at current issues in American politics with a monumental 8-panel and 30-foot-long painting of a chaotic moment during a protest and Maggie Hazen’s work looks at the lost identities and voices of imprisoned girls at the Columbia Secure Center for Girls, a maximum security facility in New York’s Hudson Valley.

A rare set of Hilma af Klint watercolors is now on display at David Zwirner
Photograph: Maris Hutchinson

3. A rare set of Hilma af Klint watercolors is now on display at David Zwirner

  • Art
  • Art

Although most of Hilma af Klint's work is held by the artist's official foundation and isn't currently on view anywhere, New Yorkers will get to browse through a rare set of her watercolors through February 5 at the David Zwirner gallery on 69th Street. Dubbed "Tree of Knowledge," the exhibit focuses on the artist's 1913-1915 series of works, which were recently discovered by the art world. If the success of the Guggenheim's 2018 exhibition "Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future" is of any indication, we expect many people to flock to the Upper East Side gallery in the next few months. 

Gilded Figures: Wood and Clay Made Flesh
Photograph: courtesy The Hispanic Society Museum & Library | Manuel Chili, known as Caspicara Ecuador

4. Gilded Figures: Wood and Clay Made Flesh

  • Art
  • Washington Heights

Get a rare glimpse of one of the major art forms of the Hispanic World from 1500 to 1800—polychrome sculpture. The Hispanic Museum & Library is hosting the first exhibit in New York to feature this kind of art in two decades. Over 20 sculptures, including major works by women artists such as Luisa Roldán and Andrea de Mena, show how the stylistic conventions of Spain were adapted in the New World. Among the works on view, visitors will see a monumental relief of the Resurrection attributed to Gil de Siloe, 16th-century reliquary busts by Juan de Juni and "St. Acisclus" by Pedro de Mena. A section of gilded figures will showcase sculptures from Latin America characterized by an impressive range of scale and emotion, including a 16th-century relief of Santiago Matamoros (St. James the moorslayer) from Mexico and the "Virgin of Quito" or "St. Michael" as well as Caspicara’s "Four Fates of Man." Expect to see works by El Greco, Velázquez, Goya, and Sorolla; sculpture by Pedro de Mena and Luisa Roldán; Latin American paintings and sculpture by Vázquez, Luis Juárez, López de Arteaga, Rodríguez Juárez, Caspicara, Campeche, and Arrieta.

Stilettos to Sneakers: A Virtual Shoe Symposium
Photograph: courtesy Eileen Costa

5. Stilettos to Sneakers: A Virtual Shoe Symposium

  • Art
  • Chelsea

Fashion lovers need to stop by the Museum at FIT for this exhibition exploring approximately 200 years of women’s dress from 1800 to the early 21st century through the lens of accessories. Through dozens of pairs of shoes, bags, scarves, fans and even sunglasses, viewers get to see how these accessories have "helped women create a sense of who they were, with important consequences for how they experienced gender, class, and race," according to Public historian Ariel Beaujot.

See more free art in NYC
