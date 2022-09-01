New York
Keys & Heels
Photograph: Courtesy of Melissa Hom

7 NYC speakeasy concepts where you can also get great food

It’s not just about the cocktails at these speakeasy concepts. The food is a highlight, too.

Written by Victoria Marin for Time Out, in association with Ketel One
Grab a seat and a bite at these NYC spots known as much for sleek and sultry speakeasy-style interiors and top-tier cocktails as they are for decadent dishes.

While actual speakeasies haven’t existed since 1933 (when Prohibition ended), NYC is experiencing another love affair with the speakeasy concept, a typically luxe take on the underground, clandestine operations that thrived a century ago. Over the last 20 years, countless interpretations of the sexy, secret cocktail bar have popped up all over the city, with a few particularly notable standouts topping our list of the best speakeasy-inspired bars in NYC. These bars tend to offer dark and seductive interiors and carefully curated, bespoke cocktails that set the mood for an unforgettable if not exactly mysterious night out.

When the desire for a titillating tipple strikes at the same time as raucous hunger, or you’re halfway through your third drink sans booze-soaking nosh, none of that hidden door theater will do much to slake your appetite. Plan your destination as carefully as your next TikTok at these speakeasy-style destinations where the menu’s no secret. 

Speakeasy concepts in NYC with good food

Patent Pending
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

1. Patent Pending

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Sitting on the site of famed inventor Nikola Tesla’s home and lab, Patent Pending is a coffee shop by day, chic bar by night, serving drinks inspired by Tesla’s life and inventions in a setting that’s at once cozy and inviting and cool and industrial. Though the food menu is limited, it’s hearty and sumptuous; the Korean fried chicken sandwich and deviled eggs with king crab are standouts.

Read more
PDT
Photograph: Roxana Marroquin

2. PDT

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • East Village
  • price 4 of 4

Please Don’t Tell set the standard for the modern NYC speakeasy when it opened its secret door inside of a phone booth at beloved East Village hot dog joint Crif Dogs in 2007. The cocktail program has been refined over the years to become a truly stellar juxtaposition of loaded hot dogs and equally elaborate drinks. Pro tip: always go for whatever the special hot dog is – then ask the bartender what they recommend to pair.

Read more
The Manderley Bar
Photograph: Courtesy The Manderley Bar

3. The Manderley Bar

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Chelsea
  • price 2 of 4

Ok, so technically you have to head upstairs to Gallow Green in order to eat on premises at the McKittrick Hotel (not a real hotel), which is also home to the interactive show Sleep No More. But it is one hundred percent worth making time for all three stops at McKittrick. Start with dinner, then hit the bar ahead of (and after, if you still have some gas in the tank) the performance.

Read more
La Noxe
Photograph: Courtesy of La Noxe

4. La Noxe

  • Bars
  • Chelsea

Hanging out for an extended period in a subway station does not usually sound like a good time, but hear us out: La Noxe is worth lingering underground for. The space, tiny and dark, and tapas menu, tasty and shareable, combine to make for a perfect date spot. The cocktails are great, and the food is its own draw – go for Jalisco’s Way (their take on guacamole, topped with feta cheese and radish) and The Galician (grilled octopus prepared Spanish-style with potatoes, olive oil and paprika).

Read more
Order delivery
Keys & Heels
Photograph: Courtesy of Melissa Hom

5. Keys & Heels

  • Bars
  • Upper East Side

Find one of the most elaborately staged recent additions to this genre through the doors of a make-believe key cutter and shoe repair shop. Key & Heels has a fresh and funky decor that defies the typical dark and brooding speakeasy vibe. Drinks like the Good Night Negroni (a lavender-infused take on the classic) and the Late Night Lover (a whiskey-based espresso martini) are exquisitely prepared (some are even “stamped” with the K&H logo), and pair nicely with the light food menu, including light bites like housemade focaccia and mini tacos.

Read more

6. Mezcaleria La Milagrosa

One of the coolest things about modern “speakeasies” is their often unassuming entrances. In this case, the entrance is about as humble as it gets: through a freezer door inside a bodega inside a laundromat. For fans of agave spirits, this spot is a clear winner, but even if you don’t love mezcal it’s worth stopping by for the tacos and tunes, both of which are on point.

Karasu
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

7. Karasu

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Fort Greene
  • price 2 of 4

Head into Fort Greene favorite Walter’s and check in with the host, who will lead you into the back space, a dark and cozy room with a stunning curved bar at the center. The menu is izakaya-style, which means it’s designed to share with good friends and pair with excellent cocktails. Head out with a small group and order the whole red snapper and Sayoko’s karaage (Japanese fried chicken) and a round of Night Nights (cognac, vermouth, plum sake, jalapeño and mezcal) for a truly delicious and magical evening. 

Read more
