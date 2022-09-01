7 NYC speakeasy concepts where you can also get great food

It’s not just about the cocktails at these speakeasy concepts. The food is a highlight, too.

Grab a seat and a bite at these NYC spots known as much for sleek and sultry speakeasy-style interiors and top-tier cocktails as they are for decadent dishes.

While actual speakeasies haven’t existed since 1933 (when Prohibition ended), NYC is experiencing another love affair with the speakeasy concept, a typically luxe take on the underground, clandestine operations that thrived a century ago. Over the last 20 years, countless interpretations of the sexy, secret cocktail bar have popped up all over the city, with a few particularly notable standouts topping our list of the best speakeasy-inspired bars in NYC. These bars tend to offer dark and seductive interiors and carefully curated, bespoke cocktails that set the mood for an unforgettable if not exactly mysterious night out.

When the desire for a titillating tipple strikes at the same time as raucous hunger, or you’re halfway through your third drink sans booze-soaking nosh, none of that hidden door theater will do much to slake your appetite. Plan your destination as carefully as your next TikTok at these speakeasy-style destinations where the menu’s no secret.