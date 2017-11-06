10 hilarious signs from the 2017 NYC Marathon

Every year, thousands of runners participate in the NYC Marathon. And every year, hundreds of thousands of non-participants head out to the course to gawk at the athletes who have made the conscious decision to wake up at the crack of dawn and run 26.2 miles across the five boroughs. Crowd members at any marathon tend to be incredibly supportive of the runners, usually donning signs of encouragement and shouting kind words into the pack. The signs at the NYC Marathon, though, are unmatched (sorry, Chicago). Year after year, locals and visitors alike show off their wit, chutzpah and overall awesomeness through a series of low-budget crafts.
Here are the 10 best we saw this year.
spotted, the MVP of the New York City Marathon pic.twitter.com/Fj6CGl0Ag2— Ashley Fetters (@AshleyFetters) November 5, 2017
