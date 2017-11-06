  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

10 hilarious signs from the 2017 NYC Marathon

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Time Out New York editors Posted: Monday November 6 2017, 3:40pm

Every year, thousands of runners participate in the NYC Marathon. And every year, hundreds of thousands of non-participants head out to the course to gawk at the athletes who have made the conscious decision to wake up at the crack of dawn and run 26.2 miles across the five boroughs. Crowd members at any marathon tend to be incredibly supportive of the runners, usually donning signs of encouragement and shouting kind words into the pack. The signs at the NYC Marathon, though, are unmatched (sorry, Chicago). Year after year, locals and visitors alike show off their wit, chutzpah and overall awesomeness through a series of low-budget crafts.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the NYC Marathon

Here are the 10 best we saw this year. 

A post shared by Arielle Childs (@_stayfitnyc_) on

A post shared by FarNorthwest (@farnorthwest) on

A post shared by Mary Fama (@maryfama) on

A post shared by Tom Harrison (@tomharrison) on

A post shared by Erika Neola (@witchontherun) on

A post shared by Maura Lynch (@lynchmaura) on

A post shared by Maria R. (@delmarfoto) on

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out New York editors

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest