  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

15 things you can get at New York's Primark for $15 or less

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 7:42pm

15 things you can get at New York's Primark for $15 or less
Photograph: Courtesy Newscast Creative

Here's an understatement: New York ain't cheap. Most of us spend the majority of our paycheck on rent, which leaves little to no spending money whatsoever for the rest of life's essentials, like cute clothes. It certainly doesn't help that New York is chock-full of retail temptation, either. Our fashion scene slays, and we all know it, but it's tough for us snag super-affordable duds at the city's best shops unless they're from a thrift store or, y'know, your roommate's closet. 

However, New York did just gain one more cheap clothing store recently: Primark. The European chain made its first New York debut at the Staten Island Mall (2655 Richmond Ave) last Thursday, and the massive shop is filled-to-the-brim with dirt-cheap clothing for both men and women. We asked the folks from Primark just how affordable its styles are, and they sent us 15 lovely items, which are marked for either $15 or less. (Er, you can get a dress for the same price as a grande latte and bagel from Starbucks.) So give the wares a scan and decide for yourself whether or not they're worth taking the ferry for. 

 

This flirty, blush bodysuit for $7. 

 

 

 

 

This pink, pinstripe dress for $11. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These white, lacey shorts for $8.  

 This long-sleeve, floral blouse for $15. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This pink, peplum floral blouse for $15. 

 

 

 

This off-the-shoulder powder-blue top for $13. 

 

 

 

This black-and-white striped frock for $6.

 This red sweater for $14. 

 

This rose-print blouse for $15. 

 

 This red, off-the-shoulder floral dress for $9. 

 

This contrasting pinstripe and white tee for $9.

 

 This cold-shoulder pinstripe top for $13. 

 

This millennial pink, bell-sleeve blouse for $15. 

 

 This blush playsuit for $9. 

 This denim, frill shirt for $15. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 758 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest