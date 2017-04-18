18 splurge-worthy ways to spend your tax refund in NYC

Like a dog trainer with a juicy bone, the Internal Revenue Service wields the tax refund as a way of enticing you to file your taxes on time—if not early. By Tax Day, most people have probably already received their cash back from the government. In New York last year, the average tax refund was about $2,990.

The thought is enough to have us dreaming of champagne and caviar and that insanely expensive (but oh-so-pretty) loft apartment—even though the responsible thing to do would be to pay down some debt or put it away for a rainy day. We’re not saying you should squander all the cash on frivolous purchases, but don’t you deserve to have just a little fun? Think of it as a reward for struggling through TurboTax or that tedious session with your accountant. Whether you got $1,500 or $15 back from the IRS, we’ve got plenty of ideas on ways for you to spend your hard-earned refund in NYC.

If you got more than $3,000 back

Hey, big spender. Since you topped out above the average tax refund, lucky you, it’s time to act like the high roller you are—at least, until you pay rent next month and reality sets back in. Live the life of luxury with a party on your own private yacht—just for one night, of course. Or, if style is more your thing, book a session with a personal shopper to pick out a whole new look at some of the city’s best boutiques. You’ll probably even have some money left over to transfer to your savings account, thanks to your good fortune with the tax gods.

If you got between $1,000 and $3,000 back

A couple grand still feels like a lot of money, and it goes a long way—even in notoriously expensive New York City. Get a once-in-a-lifetime view of the city from a private helicopter tour, because you’re fancy like that, or finally go see Hamilton. Heck, you can even afford to sit closer than the upper balcony! Looking for something more low-key, like a night out with your buddies? Hit up Bowery Bar in Astoria to sample their ultra-rare whiskey for $145 a glass. With your kind of tax return, you can even buy a few rounds for your pals.

If you got between $500 and $1,000 back

You’re still probably feeling like a high roller. So go out for a five-star, white tablecloth meal—the kind you probably couldn’t afford on a typical month’s budget. Dinner at Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernardin or another fancy NYC establishment might fit the bill—or, leave the city for a meal at bucolic Blue Hill at Stone Barns. A sudden windfall of cash is also the perfect opportunity to invest in yourself and learn a new skill. You have the funds to take an extensive course in drawing and painting, photography or pottery.

If you got between $100 and $500 back

OK, so it’s not as substantial of a sum as you might have liked, but there’s still plenty of wiggle room in the budget to treat yo’self. Splurge on an hourlong massage to really relax, or take a baking class at Momofuku Milk Bar to learn how to make the bakery's irresistible crack pie. Too indulgent for your taste? Try something culturally inclined, like a tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art before it opens for the day.

If you got between $20 and $100 back

It’s not much, but hey, at least you got something! You probably won’t be able to splurge on anything big, so focus on getting the most bang for your buck. Invest in your health: Use it for a hands-on rock climbing lesson at Manhattan Plaza Health Club or a monthlong YogaWorks membership. Desperate to get even a taste of the life of luxury? Make reservations for lunch at the Russian Tea Room for the ritzy experience with a lower price tag.

If you got a measly $7 back

The government and H&R Block really took all your money this year, huh? You probably won’t be booking a tropical vacation anytime soon, but at least you can enjoy a low-budget feast with some of the city’s best cheap eats. Here’s hoping the tax gods will be kinder to you next year.