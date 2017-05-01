  • Blog
200 fully nude models will be converging in Times Square next month

By Howard Halle Posted: Monday May 1 2017, 2:45pm

Photograph: Courtesy Human Connection Arts

Body-painting enthusiasts take note: One June 9 from noon until 4pm, some 200 fully-nude models will be descending on Times Square as part of the first annual BODY NOTES event hosted by Human Connection Arts, a nonprofit “dedicated to artistic expression and body freedom.” Its founder, Andy Golub, was also behind last year’s World Bodypainting Day at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza across the street from the United Nations.

 

Courtesy Human Connection Arts

 

 

 

 

The festivities at Times Square will be bigger and bolder, with much more in the way of painted-nude goodness thronging the streets. Participants will be of all genders, shapes and sizes, with each sporting a personal message.

 

 

 

BODY NOTES kicks off with the models being painted at a location on Broadway between 43rd and 44th Streets, followed by a photo op on the TKTS bleachers at Father Duffy Square. Since body paint isn’t waterproof, organizers have scheduled June 10 as a rain date.

Courtesy Human Connection Arts

 

Staff writer
By Howard Halle 264 Posts

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

For any feedback or for more information email

