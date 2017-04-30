A floating bar is opening on the Greenpoint waterfront this Thursday

It can be easy to forget that New York is surrounded by water, especially in the middle of winter when it can be a struggle to just make yourself go outside, let alone down to the waterfront. That’s why making the most of the city’s waterways is one of the best things about summer in NYC. You may not want to dive in for a swim (well, not yet at least) but there are still plenty of opportunities to venture out on the waves to enjoy some sunshine and amazing views. And while you should definitely try the new citywide ferry service or spend an afternoon enjoying free kayaking, we know why you’re really here: floating bars.

This week, another one of the city’s popular floating bars is opening for the season. The Brooklyn Barge, located just next to Transmitter Park in Greenpoint, opens for its second summer on Thursday, May 4. In addition to the 80 x 30-foot docked barge, which boasts a full bar, the venue also features picnic style seating on land for those who may be more prone to sea sicknesses. This summer’s menu includes a lot of great options for group sharing including peel and eat shrimp, grilled and chilled corn in a cup, grilled hot dogs and tacos.

For those who might be looking to spend a more active afternoon, the Brooklyn Barge will also once again be offering educational programming and experiences on the water. Monthly scuba classes, sailing lessons, free catch-and-release fishing sessions, tours of historic vessels and stand-up paddle boarding are all on the deck for the months ahead.