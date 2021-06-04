The best free kayaking in NYC

Grab a paddle and seek out some free kayaking! NYC's waterways have never looked more beautiful from a kayak (or canoe), where you can enjoy some of the best views of the city. See popular New York attractions in a whole new light by paddling on the New York Harbor or East River. Kayaking is certainly one of the best things to do in summer, so check out our roundup of the best places to go. Just make sure to check the schedule before you head out and plan ahead because these organizations are currently operating at a lower capacity than usual.

