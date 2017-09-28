A Mad Men–themed restaurant is coming to Times Square

Times Square is about to get yet another tourist trap.

In 2019, Lionsgate Entertainment City will open its doors in the center of Manhattan, bringing with it a slew of branded attractions that have become synonymous with the midtown area. The space will be filled with branded “experiences” all themed around Lionsgate TV and film productions, the most notable of which will be a Mad Men–inspired lounge and restaurant offering “fans an opportunity to step back in time and enjoy a night on the town inspired by the show's 1960s décor and decadence,” according to a press release.

The new destination goes much further than the popular AMC series, though. There will also be a Hunger Games flight simulator, a Divergent–themed obstacle course, a “shooting ride” modeled after John Wick: Chapter Two, a theater space and a virtual reality entertainment experience.

There will also be branded retail and dining spots in the space. The address for the “city” has not yet been announced, and it's yet to be seen if it will be one of the spots in Times Square that's actually good...or one more reason for locals to avoid Times Square like the plague.

