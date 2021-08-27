New York
Dear Irving on Hudson
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

The 12 best restaurants in Times Square

The finest Times Square-area restaurants include acclaimed Mexican food, classic Russian cuisine, renowned sushi and a few incredible views.

Times Square, an experimental pedestrian hamlet in New York City’s greater Midtown region, is inevitable. Months or years may pass without reason to return, but one day there will be business to conduct, shows to see or out of town guests to show around the small but mighty area. And in the interest of always sipping from the glass half-full, think of it as an opportunity to check out Times Square’s best restaurants. You might even find one you like enough to bring you back!

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC

Best Times Square restaurants

Sake Bar Hagi
Photograph: Caroline Voagen Nelson

1. Sake Bar Hagi

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

This buzzy, underground izakaya defies its dowdy location in the heart of Times Square with good food and a downtown ambiance. Bring a group, order a few pitchers of Sapporo, and keep the plates of shumai, gyoza, oshinko and karaage coming.

Dear Irving on Hudson
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

2. Dear Irving on Hudson

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Hell's Kitchen

With sips and sights for sore eyes after a long day of ferrying your favorite tourist friends between the M&M’s store and Elmos of dubious origin, this offshoot of downtown’s Dear Irving is sweet relief. The cocktails are crafty, snacks like sliders and dip hit the spot and the views of the city below will make you forget that you’ll eventually have to go back out there.

Russian Vodka Room
Photograph: Courtesy Russian Vodka Room

3. Russian Vodka Room

  • Restaurants
  • Russian
  • Midtown West

Not to be confused with similarly named operations, Russian Vodka Room is warm, welcoming and convivial–like a kind of Cheers, if Sam Malone had been a washed-up Yankee instead of a washed-up Red Sock. And Russian. There are banquettes and an angular bar up front, a piano and more seating a little further back and blinis, pirozhki, caviar and several vodka varieties throughout. 

Danji

4. Danji

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 2 of 4

Cozy spots are particularly appealing near the chaos of Times Square, and Danji's as comforting as any. The menu's tidy too, including crispy vegetable dumplings, a couple of chicken wing varieties and sizzling bulgogi bibimbap.

Sushi Lab Rooftop
Photo: Courtesy Sushi Lab

5. Sushi Lab Rooftop

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

Rise to the top of the Sanctuary Hotel and find Sushi Lab’s verdant, blonde wood space under a luch canopy of green. À la carte items are available, but Sushi Lab also has a $60 omakase that includes 10 pieces of sushi and a hand roll, which is quite a bit cheaper than similar menus in town.  

Los Tacos No. 1
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

6. Los Tacos No. 1

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Midtown West
  • price 1 of 4

This super speedy Mexican favorite that expanded up from Chelsea Market got bigger, brighter digs near Times Square. Grab a few carne asada, pollo asado or nopal tacos with with fresh corn tortillas and watch the Crossroads of the World pass you by. 

Sushi of Gari

7. Sushi of Gari

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 1 of 4

The prix-fixe tasting menu at NYC's third Sushi of Gari is known for its unique plates like seared foie gras paired with daikon, salmon with tomato and onion and spicy tuna with mayo, Tabasco and sesame oil. The traditional sushi and sashimi are supremely fresh, and items are available à la carte as well. 

Toloache
Time Out, Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

8. Toloache

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

This Mexican restaurant suits its Theater District locale: The dynamic, richly appointed duplex is adorned with beautiful tiles and murals as detailed as any Broadway set. It also has 100 tequilas and multiple guacamole, ceviche and taco varieties on its lengthy menu. 

Hunt & Fish Club NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / Hunt & Fish Club

9. Hunt & Fish Club NYC

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

A classic steakhouse experience, Hunt & Fish Club executes its meaty menu in a pristine, marble-tiled dining room kitted with glittering chandeliers and nouveau black-and-white artwork. Outside of standard beefy cuts like 42-ounce porterhouses and bone-in ribeyes, the docket spans fresh seafood, decadent pastas and creative sides like truffled tater tots.

Shake Shack
Photograph: Courtesy Roxana Marroquin

11. Shake Shack

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 1 of 4

The Theater District location of this fast food empire serves Shack standards, including its world famous burgers, plus crinkle fries and concretes. Carnivores from near and far love the fresh-ground sirloin and brisket patties on pillowy potato rolls–even otherwise chain-averse New Yorkers.

The Little Beet
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / Little Beet

12. The Little Beet

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Get a little lunch at The Little Beet, a wood-paneled weekday takeout spot. Along with gluten-free items and fresh-pressed juices, the menu includes chai-spiced quinoa breakfast oatmeal, sandwiches (prosciutto and smoked chicken, roasted turkey with apple butter), and kale salad with pumpkin seeds, currants and pecorino.

 

