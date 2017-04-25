You can now get a unicorn cannoli at this NYC restaurant

If you’re sick of unicorn-themed foods, too bad! There are now unicorn cannoli at Little Italy restaurant Gelso & Grand. Called the Unicornolli, it’s made with a waffle cone shell brushed with edible gold dust. There’s Funfetti Cake both inside and on top of the cannoli, and there’s a lavender-berry filling with strawberry and graham crackers. It’s also topped with lavender-berry macarons, just in case the cannoli itself wasn’t enough.

This comes after the unicorn latte, the unicorn store, the unicorn milkshake and, of course, the Unicorn Frappuccino. We thought unicorns were supposed to be rare mythical creatures, but so far they’ve been very successful in completely taking over NYC.