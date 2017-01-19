A raw cookie dough restaurant is opening in the Village next week

The only thing better than eating warm, fresh-from-the-oven cookies is sneaking a few (dozen) spoonfuls of the raw dough before those cookies are even baked.

To quell your salmonella fears, however, is Kristen Tomlan and her ready-to-eat cookie dough brand DŌ, which is getting its first brick-and-mortar location at 550 LaGuardia Place in Greenwich Village next week. The 15-seat shop will offer more than a dozen cookie-dough flavors (classic chocolate chip, brownie batter, Fluffernutter) as straight-up scoops in cups and cones, as well as in ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and build-your-own sundaes made using Blue Marble ice creams.



The outpost—cheerily decorated with polka-dot wallpaper and neon signs—also sells brownies, fudge, stuffed cookies and ice-cream pies, in case your sugar rush needs an extra jolt of glucose. Check out some of the sweet offerings below:

