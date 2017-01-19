  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A raw cookie dough restaurant is opening in the Village next week

By Christina Izzo Posted: Thursday January 19 2017, 5:09pm

A raw cookie dough restaurant is opening in the Village next week
Photograph: Dina Joanna Coloma

The only thing better than eating warm, fresh-from-the-oven cookies is sneaking a few (dozen) spoonfuls of the raw dough before those cookies are even baked.

To quell your salmonella fears, however, is Kristen Tomlan and her ready-to-eat cookie dough brand DŌ, which is getting its first brick-and-mortar location at 550 LaGuardia Place in Greenwich Village next week. The 15-seat shop will offer more than a dozen cookie-dough flavors (classic chocolate chip, brownie batter, Fluffernutter) as straight-up scoops in cups and cones, as well as in ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and build-your-own sundaes made using Blue Marble ice creams. 

The outpost—cheerily decorated with polka-dot wallpaper and neon signs—also sells brownies, fudge, stuffed cookies and ice-cream pies, in case your sugar rush needs an extra jolt of glucose. Check out some of the sweet offerings below: 

 

Sugar cookie dough at DŌ
Photograph: Dina Joanna Coloma

 

Fudge at DŌ
Photograph: Dina Joanna Coloma

 

Salty & Sweet dough at DŌ
Photograph: Dina Joanna Coloma

 

Cookie-dough cupcake at DŌ
Photograph: Dina Joanna Coloma

 

Confetti dough at DŌ
Photograph: Dina Joanna Coloma
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 323 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest