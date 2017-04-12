A spontaneous pop-up dinner is coming to Governors Island for the first time ever

Governors Island is well on its way to becoming one of New York's best year-round attractions. The island is opening early this year, and will be home to a brand-new seafood restaurant, zip lining, rock climbing, a new beer garden, a giant rosé festival and a whole bunch of exciting programming. The site also unveiled a 10-acre stretch of hills last year, which have since drawn a great deal of praise.

On September 9, a unique pop-up dinner is heading there, and it's going to be so damn cute that you'll want to vomit. Dubbed PopUp Dinner Governors Island, the event requires attendees to come "dressed in chic in white" and put together their own lavish table designs (they also have to bring their own food and drink). Tickets to the dinner go for $40, which might seem like a lot for an event in which the attendees are required to do all of the work (proceeds will benefit The Friends of Governors Island, so there's that).

The dinner is hosted by Hand Made Events, who is also hosting this June's PopUp Dinner Brooklyn and other events of the same ilk in cities across the country.

If a large group of people dressed in white competing who put together the most lavish table setting or cheese plate makes you shutter, at least you can find some solace in the fact that they'll be sequestered to a 172-acre island in the harbor.