Beyoncé and JAY-Z are playing a hurricane benefit at the Barclays Center

After Hurricanes Harvey and Irma (and now Maria) devastated Houston and other cities, people are looking for ways to help. One local couple—Beyoncé and JAY-Z—are pitching in by headlining a hurricane relief concert at the Barclays Center. As US Weekly reports, the pair will top the bill at a show with other Roc Nation artists at the Brooklyn venue on on Tuesday, October 17.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, has been active in the relief effort. It'll be the singer's first show since giving birth to twins in June. JAY-Z just headlined Meadows Festival and has two shows coming up at Barclays Center on November 26 and 27.