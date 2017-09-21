  • Blog
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are playing a hurricane benefit at the Barclays Center

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Thursday September 21 2017, 6:01pm

Photograph: Brian Rasic/REX USA

After Hurricanes Harvey and Irma (and now Maria) devastated Houston and other cities, people are looking for ways to help. One local couple—Beyoncé and JAY-Z—are pitching in by headlining a hurricane relief concert at the Barclays Center. As US Weekly reports, the pair will top the bill at a show with other Roc Nation artists at the Brooklyn venue on on Tuesday, October 17.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, has been active in the relief effort. It'll be the singer's first show since giving birth to twins in June. JAY-Z just headlined Meadows Festival and has two shows coming up at Barclays Center on November 26 and 27. 

