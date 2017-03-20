  • Blog
Book a $500 spa treatment for only $50 starting today!

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 9:56am

Photograph: Courtesy Spa Week

Spring has sprung, and it won’t be long before all the flowers and trees in NYC begin to bloom. It’s safe to say, however, it’s not only our climate that could use some much-needed rejuvenation. You could probably benefit from a reboot yourself after a long winter, right? 

Well, the city is chock-full of some of the best spas in the country, which offer super-luxurious treatments such as facials and massages to help you recharge. And we'll let you in on a little secret: Thanks to Spa Week, you can actually afford to pamper yourself. 

In case you’re unfamiliar, Spa Week—the twice-a-year event where you can schedule a bevy of high-end spa services for only $50—is back next month, and it’s certainly one of the best NYC events in April. Get excited for seven days of relaxation starting April 17 through April 23!

Noteworthy spas participating this year include Sisley Paris, KUR Skin Lab, L’Institut Sothys New York and over 100 more. Best of all, you can start booking your $50 treatments right now! Pro tip: The best deals—especially the ones that usually cost up to $500—get snatched up first, so we recommend putting your name down for the city’s most popular sessions like, ASAP. Book your treatments through Spa Week's website here

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York.

